The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon and Phyllis are rescued, but there’s a hitch?

Another day another kidnapping on The Young and the Restless, and it looks like the latest victims, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are on the cusp of being rescued.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on March 13, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) are together when Billy gets a mysterious link sent to his phone. As he clicks on it, the two of them see images of Sharon and Phyllis at the abandoned mental health facility. Billy gets a subsequent text from the anonymous sender that reads, “Who will pay the price to save the life of the mind?” Considering Billy got a text in the episode prior about the Havenhurst Psychiatric Clinic, he and Nick head to the facility hoping to make a rescue attempt. They fill in Chance (Conner Floyd) but don’t wait on him and the police.

Meanwhile, at the clinic, Sharon and Phyllis become desperate to get out. They eventually agree to work together to destroy their captor’s ability to monitor them via the cameras, in hopes that will lure the captor to return to the facility. Once he does, the ladies believe they’ll be able to see who they are dealing with, ambush him and escape to their freedom.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As Nick and Billy head to Havenhurst and Sharon and Phyllis work to lure their kidnapper to them, Alan (Christopher Cousins), who we believe is actually Martin, celebrates his recent engagement with Traci (Beth Maitland). Although he’s clearly the person behind all of this latest chaos and he’s getting alerts to his phone about what’s going on at the facility, he remains laser-focused on Traci in the moment. It’s likely Alan/Martin will eventually break from Traci to head to the clinic to join the party.

With all that being said, is Sharon and Phyllis’ time in this twisted experiment nearing its end? Will they soon be freed and walking around Genoa City thanks to Nick and Billy, or perhaps thanks to their own savvy?

If we had to guess, Nick and Billy might arrive at the facility in time to find Sharon and Phyllis distraught, but shockingly on friendly terms with one another. Considering how long they’ve been feuding, this remarkable feat may be enough to leave the two men speechless.

Sadly, we think this could ultimately be a trap. We suspect it wasn't an accident that Billy got the texts about the clinic and the riddle, so we anticipate Alan/Martin was expecting Billy and Nick to show. However, what Alan/Martin may not have anticipated was Sharon and Phyllis turning out the cameras, making it impossible for him to monitor how this ride ends. He’s bound to be furious and head to the clinic.

Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Considering this is the soap world, we can also picture him arriving at the clinic around the same time as Chance and becoming spooked. Alan/Martin may then head back to Traci and request they get married right away and even move back to Paris. We have a feeling Traci will get hitched to this man before all of the sordid truth is revealed.

This is all largely theory, but we have the sense that Alan/Martin won’t quite be done with his reign of terror just because Sharon and Phyllis are rescued.