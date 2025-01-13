The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria shockingly helps Adam?

Ever since The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) gifted the other Newman Ranch to Adam (Mark Grossman), the younger Newman has been pitching Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) the idea of moving into the home with him and their son Connor (Judah Mackey). Chelsea though, has been rather resistant to the proposal, not wanting Adam to get the idea that she will ever reunite with him. However, will Chelsea’s firm “no” soon soften?

Recently, Chelsea had a one-on-one conversation with Victor, and he shockingly gave Chelsea his seal of approval. That matters a big deal because everyone knows that if The Mustache gives you a thumbs-up, then you don’t have to worry about him interfering in your business as much.

Then in The Young and the Restless episode airing on January 13, Adam, Chelsea and Conner sit down at Crimson Lights, and Conner surprises Chelsea by making it known he wants his mom to move to the ranch. Conner confesses to feeling anxious about moving with his dad, and how the anxiety is triggering his OCD. However, he’s determined to follow through with relocating, but claims his mom moving to the property as well would help make things easier. Chelsea responds by saying she’ll think about it.

Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

When Conner gives his parents a moment alone, Adam tries to sway Chelsea into joining them at the ranch, noting that there is plenty of space in the home for her and she could even use one of the rooms as a design studio. He also reemphasizes that her saying “yes” would truly help their son.

While all solid points, Chelsea is hesitant to take the leap knowing neither she nor Adam is good with respecting boundaries. She is adamant that she doesn’t want to be romantically involved with Adam again, and fears moving in with him will blur their co-parenting lines.

The episode ends with Chelsea still unsure, but it’s been teased that during the week of January 13, Chelsea will have a conversation with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and we think this discussion could be the one to push Chelsea into making a firm decision.

If we had to guess, the women might bump into each other at Crimson Lights or Society, and exchange a few pleasantries before Chelsea makes the bold choice to broach the topic of moving into the Newman Ranch with Adam. Victoria and Chelsea have never been particularly close, so Victoria may initially be caught off guard. However, given the two are mothers and Conner is her nephew, the Newman Enterprises CEO likely will be all ears.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

After being debriefed, we imagine Victoria will actually agree with Adam that Chelsea should move into the home if it’s to help Conner in the long run. Victoria may think there’s nothing she won’t do if it’s in the best interest of her child and encourage Chelsea to focus on that line of thinking. The Newman heiress might also emphasize that on the Newman property, Conner has built-in family and friends as his cousins Johnny (Paxton Mishkind) and Katie (Sienna Mercuri) are also living there (yes, we’re aware Conner is biologically Johnny’s brother).

Now, Victoria may also encourage Chelsea to establish some hard parameters with Adam to ensure he doesn’t attempt to make their living arrangement romantic. Whether that’s informing Adam that should he try anything she’s moving out immediately or Chelsea taking things to a more extreme level, Victoria could push Chelsea to do what she can to protect herself from Adam’s ways.

Having said all of this, Victoria nudging Chelsea to move onto the property in any fashion is a win for Adam. We tend to think the reunion of Adam and Chelsea is inevitable, so her moving to the Newman Ranch only helps further this along. Not for nothing, it’s obvious Chelsea still loves Adam, and her only hesitation in going to that place with him is the pain of their past. Will she soon let the past go to look to a bright future as #Chadam?