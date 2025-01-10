The Young and the Restless spoilers: week of January 13-17

There's plenty to look forward to on The Young and the Restless this week. Let's take a look at all of the thrilling stories coming up this week with The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 13-17.

Below you will find The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 13 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 13

"Chelsea receives a surprise invitation, Summer stands her ground, and Damian keeps a secret from Nate."

Tuesday, January 14

"Victoria and Chelsea find common ground, Nick shares a theory with Chance, and Ian’s revenge against Sharon takes a dangerous turn."

Wednesday, January 15

"Chelsea catches Adam off guard, Claire reunites with Jordan, and Billy makes a shocking decision."

Thursday, January 16

"Victor uncovers Ian’s deception, Claire tells Nikki and Victoria about Jordan’s return, and Phyllis presses Billy to come clean."

Friday, January 17

"Victor is suspicious of Nikki, Claire threatens Jordan, and Sharon struggles to escape."

If you need a refresher on what happened last week in Genoa City, here is a look back at The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 6 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6: "Victor gives Ian Ward an ultimatum, Sharon has a rude awakening, and Victoria helps Cole with a tough decision."

Tuesday, January 7: "Victor vows to protect Nikki at all costs, Nick searches for Sharon, and Phyllis strikes a deal with Billy."

Wednesday, January 8: "Nate and Audra uncover an important clue, Chelsea gives Billy unsolicited advice, and Devon strategizes with Lily and Abby."

Thursday, January 9: "Victor tasks Michael to gather intel about Ian Ward, Nick takes matters into his own hands to find Sharon, and Nate shares surprising news with Amy."

Friday, January 10: "Nikki worries about Claire’s safety, Jordan goes rogue, and Jack presses Kyle to come clean."

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.