General Hospital spoilers: week of January 13-17

There's plenty of drama happening this week in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 13-17.

More Soaps News The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of January 13-17

The Young and the Restless spoilers week of January 13-17

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of January 13-17

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 13, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 13

"Sonny and Nina make a compromise. Kai and Trina share a warm moment. Isaiah leaps to action. Carly issues a warning. Willow is conflicted."

Tuesday, January 14

"Lucky shares new intel. Lulu makes a request of Tracy. Dante debriefs with Sonny. Nina blasts Drew. Jason relays an idea to Carly."

Wednesday, January 15

"Anna questions a suspect. Tracy implores Jason. Carly seeks information from Brennan. Drew shuts down Alexis. Trina meets Emma."

Thursday, January 16

"Carly and Tracy have it out. Willow opens up to Chase. Nina confides in Ava. Kai impresses Trina. Cody and Dante discuss the past."

Friday, January 17

"Jordan reads Drew the riot act. Lulu and Brook Lynn clash. Willow makes a big decision. Tracy lands in hot water. Ava is on a mission."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 6, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 6: "Willow is distraught. Carly vents to Jason. Michael is in danger. Josslyn makes a discovery. Brad lashes out."

Tuesday, January 7: "Jason and Sonny rush to action. Nina delivers bad news. Chase opens up to Sasha. Brook Lynn makes a revelation. Portia confides in Isaiah."

Wednesday, January 8: "Sonny wants answers. Anna needs Brennan’s help. Jason makes a request of Lucas. Nina advises Willow. Drew interrupts Carly."

Thursday, January 9: "Ric tries to sway Alexis. Cyrus does some eavesdropping. Willow takes control. Diane and Martin spar. Carly and Sonny lean on each other."

Friday, January 10: "Carly issues a warning. Tracy and Stella catch up. Kai and Trina share a close moment. Cody seeks out Brad. Nina and Sonny make a compromise."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.