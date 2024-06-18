Thursday Murder Club Never Dies! Movie version casts Bond villain alongside his former 007 foe

Ex-James Bond villain Jonathan Pryce has been cast alongside his former 007 foe Pierce Brosnan in the upcoming Thursday Murder Club movie.

The pair fought to the death in the 1997 Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies, which saw Brosnan's Bond thwart Pryce's megalomaniac media boss Elliot Carver.

Brosnan in Tomorrow Never Dies... he's somehow now playing Ron in the Thursday Murder Club! (Image credit: Eon Productions)

Now, it's been revealed that Pryce will again be working with Brosnan in the Netflix film version of Richard Osman's hit book. In one of the more surprising pieces of casting this year, it was previously revealed that the dashing Brosnan will play Ron Ritchie, a retired former union boss who's one of the aging amateur sleuths who get caught up in a murder investigation. It's not yet been revealed who Pryce will be playing but his name has been added to the cast along with Daniel Mays, David Tennant, Naomi Ackie and Henry LLoyd-Hughes.

They join the previously announced Brosnan (Ron), Helen Mirren (ex-spook Elizabeth), Ben Kingsley (former psychiatrist Ibrahim) and Celia Imrie (ex-nurse Joyce).

Writer Richard Osman (Image credit: David Levenson/Getty Images)

Filming begins later this month on the film. The plot sees us head to Cooper's Chase, a peaceful retirement community where four unlikely friends (Ron, Elizabeth, Joyce, and Ron) meet up once a week and discuss unsolved murders at the titular club. When a shady property developer is found dead on their doorstep, the four friends find themselves caught in the middle of their first live case, and set about trying to catch the killer.

Bond fans will be thrilled to see Brosnan and Pryce together on screen again. It's not clear yet whether they will be on the same side or whether Pryce will once again be playing a villain. Tomorrow Never Dies, while not a match for Brosnan's best Bond film GoldenEye, is a lot of fun. It also starred Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher, Desmond Llewelyn and Judi Dench.

The Thursday Murder Club movie will probably reach Netflix early next year, although there's no official release date as yet.