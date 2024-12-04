Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dyland biopic releasing early — but only in a select few places

Consider it an early Christmas gift, because if you’ve been eager to see A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet that releases in US movie theaters on December 25, then you’ll love to hear that the movie is going to premiere in movie theaters a week earlier, December 18, in IMAX no less. The catch is that it’s just for one night and only in select locations.

US movie theater chains AMC, Cinemark, Cineplex and Regal are hosting these IMAX screenings of A Complete Unknown on December 18 in the following markets: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis, Montreal, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington, DC. You can find all the specific theaters hosting the special screening and buy your ticket for them right here.

A Complete Unknown sees Chalamet take on the iconic musician Dylan in a story that covers his early rise in New York City and his relationship with musicians like Joan Baez and Pete Seeger, which evolved over the years leading to a groundbreaking and controversial performance at the Newport Folk Festival. In addition to Chalamet, the movie stars Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook and Dan Fogler. It’s directed by James Mangold.

In addition to being able to see the movie early, those who attend the A Complete Unknown IMAX early access screening are going to receive a commemorative mini poster (check it out below) and a lanyard. Following the movie, a pre-rocorded Q&A with the cast will be shown if you want to stick around.

There are currently no reviews available for A Complete Unknown; the embargo on reviews is currently scheduled to lift next week. However, the movie has drummed up a good bit of buzz, particularly for Chalamet’s performance as Dylan, which sees him singing the songs as well as acting. The movie is very much considered in the Oscar contender, and could further solidify that if it nabs any Golden Globe nominations when those are announced on December 9.

So, if you can’t wait to see A Complete Unknown and are in one of the areas where these special screenings are taking place, you can get your ticket for the early access screening now. If not, it’ll just be a week longer as the movie premieres on December 25 in US movie theaters (if you’re in the UK, it’s a little bit longer of a wait with the premiere set for January 17, 2025).

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)