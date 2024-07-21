TLC's Forbidden Love tests whether love can survive different faiths and beliefs

It's hard enough navigating a relationship when you have everything in common, but it's even tougher when you have opposing views on the important stuff, like politics, religion, etc. That very tension is the focus of the new TLC relationship series Forbidden Love, which premieres on Sunday, July 21 at 10pm Eastern Time.

"Embark on a journey of love and faith" in the new reality program, which will follow four couples who must come to terms with the one major hurdle complicating their relationships: religion. "Hailing from different faiths, one partner from each couple is converting or has decided to relinquish their family-of-origin and culture entirely," reads the official series synopsis from TLC. "Facing such intense traditional differences, can their relationships endure the trials of converting or will their love falter under the pressure?"

The premiere episode follows 23-year-old Elmer, who recently left his Amish community to marry 34-year-old Lindsey but finds it difficult adapting to the "English" world and the fact that he has been disowned by his family. His transition out of Amish life leads to an unsavory addiction. There's also the pairing of 32-year-old Eli, an Orthodox Jew, with 36-year-old Laurie, who is a devout Catholic and struggles with the pressures of converting to Orthodox Judaism.

Elsewhere in the series, you'll meet 31-year-old Ashley, who was raised in a conservative Catholic family and is married to Mohammad, a 31-year-old Muslim man.; as well as 37-year-old Kris, the son of a Pentecostal preacher who fell in love with Lensa, a 32-year-old Muslim woman who had already been in two arranged marriages.

To tune into tonight's premiere episode of Forbidden Love as it airs, you will need access to TLC. The cable network is available on most traditional cable TV providers, but if you don't already have TLC as part of your TV package, several live TV streaming services let you watch the channel using the power of the internet; Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV's Blue Plan, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Philo TV all have it.

Check out the official trailer for Forbidden Love above before tuning into the new TCL relationship series tonight.