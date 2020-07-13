'Today' is now 'All Day' when Peacock launches on July 15

NBCUniversal today announced that Today — its daily morning show we're accustomed to on its more terrestrial broadcasts — will offer up 24 hours of programming on the new Peacock streaming service when it launches on July 15. It'll be branded as Today All Day.

"Today's lifestyle content has always served as an engaging and trusted guide for viewers, helping them better understand their world and live their best lives," NBCUniversal said in a press release. "Now, that premium coverage – including human-interest, entertainment, advice and cooking segments —will be available to show fans and new audiences, complementary to the four hours of Today's broadcast each day and its weekend programming."

The usual stable of anchors — including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Willie Geist, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander — will be seen throughout the day-long stream.

Today All Day will be part of the free tier of Peacock, which also will have a $9.99-a-month "Peacock Premium" option that will include more exclusive content and new original shows. And for an extra $5 a month you'll be able to remove most advertising.

In addition to all the NBCUniversal content, Peacock also has licensed a bunch of ViacomCBS content that will be available at launch.