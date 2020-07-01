Peacock licenses ViacomCBS content from Showtime, Paramount, CBS and more

Source: Showtime The Showtime series "Ray Donovan" will be available on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service as part of a licensing agreement. (Image credit: Showtime)

NBCUniversal today announced that its Peacock streaming service has reached a licensing agreement for some ViacomCBS content.

If that sounds odd given that ViacomCBS has CBS All Access and is in the midst of formulating an even larger streaming service that encompasses the entire brand — well, it is. But it's also just a matter of money and negotiations.

In any case the end result is that you'll be able to watch series like Ray Donovan , The Affair and Charmed , and movies like The Godfather trilogy and more, all on Peacock.

The ViacomCBS content will continue to exist on its own platforms, too.

"We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock," Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock, said in a press release. "We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today."

Peacock launches in the United States nationwide on July 15.

The streaming service will come in three flavors. There's a free, ad-supported version. Then there's Peacock Premium, which runs $4.99 a month and gets you more content. And for an additional $5 a month you'll be able to get all that with minimal advertising.

"This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content," Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, added in the press release. "The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms."

