Tom Cruise hangs upside down on World War Two plane for Mission: Impossible stunt

Tom Cruise is shooting a crazy plane stunt in South Africa for Mission: Impossible 8, it’s been revealed.

The Hollywood star, who plays Ethan Hunt in the hugely popular film franchise, is well known for his love of performing his own stunts. Cruise, who’ll soon be seen in Tom Gun: Maverick, actually originally rehearsed the scene in the UK back in 2021.

Now, he’s been busy shooting the real scene which involves him hanging upside down on the wing of an airplane!

The plane in question is a yellow World War Two biplane and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie promises it’s “spectacular”.

“We’re shooting this aerial sequence that’s pretty spectacular,” he told Empire magazine.

“It’s like Dick Tracy, all primary colours. One plane is yellow, one plane is red. Africa is green, because it’s [the] raining season, and the sky is unbelievably blue. I’ve never shot anything like it.”

Tom Cruise will soon be seen in the new Top Gun film. (Image credit: Paramount)

Cruise actually holds a helicopter and a fixed-wing pilot’s license. He reportedly learned how to fly planes for the Mission Impossible films.

Cruise is still also working on Mission: Impossible 7, which isn’t out until 2023. McQuarrie explained that there were “still parts of 7” to be shot.

It was also recently revealed that Tom Cruise will be part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations later this year.

Cruise will be leading an all-star cast of British and international talent including Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Adjoa Andoh, and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber who’ll be performing in an ITV special which airs next month.

Meanwhile, Cruise fans can soon see him in the new Top Gun film, while hoping that they won’t have to wait too long for more Mission: Impossible.

It's amazing to think that the first Mission: Impossible film was released way back in 1996. While certainly some of the movies have been much better than others, they've stood the test of time.

We have a best Tom Cruise movies guide if you fancy enjoying more of his films, while check out our new movies in 2022 piece for the biggest films out this year.

Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to get a theatrical release on 28 June 2024.