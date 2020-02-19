Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig livestream: Watch the Champions League Round of 16 online

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

We're one-fourth of the way through the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Dortmund and Atlético have notched wins and sent Liverpool and Paris back to their respective leagues. Today, it's time for two more games.

The Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur are play host to RB Leipzig of Germany's Bundesliga today at 3 p.m. Eastern time. (That's noon on the west coast.) The game should be a good one — you don't get this far in the UEFA championship without being good. But Tottenham is without two of its biggest stars.

Striker Harry Kane has been down with a hamstring injury since December and will miss today's game. (He has, in fact, had surgery for the muscle tear.)

And just this past Sunday, Son Heung-min suffered a broken arm against Premier League opponent Aston Villa in just the first minute of that game. Son needs surgery and will be off the field for weeks.

So, yeah. It's more than a bit of a blow going into today's game. But it still should be one to watch. And here's how to watch it.

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on TNT

Tottenham-Leipzig is airing on TNT in the United States. That means the game is available on every major streaming service.

The other two games are available on Bleacher Report Live

Here's where all you can get your TNT on in the United States:

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . TNT on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV Best of European football



Don't miss a single minute.



Hulu is the biggest live-TV streaming service in the United States, and it's a great option if you want to stream the UEFA Champions League.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . TNT on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Fubo TV Stream the games



So you don't have to miss a minute.



Fubo TV is an excellent option for any sports-lover, and it's one of the only ways to stream the occasional game or event in 4K resolution. (Though that doesn't include the Champions League games.)



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . TNT on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue or Sling Orange tracks.

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Pick your track Sling as fast as you can



Vroom. Vroom. Sling.



Sling is still one of the least expensive ways to get the most channels. TNT is available on either one of Sling's basic plans.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Fox on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

More on AT&T TV Now:

AT&T TV Now Watch it all



A little extra if you want to watch



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. And TNT is available on every level of the AT&T TV Now plan, which makes sense given that it owns the network.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Fox on YouTube TV? Yes.

More on YouTube TV:

YouTube TV Get your TNT o



It's easy to use, and easier to love.



YouTube TV is in the Top 3 live-TV services in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. TNT also is available in the plan.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on Bleacher Report Live

The other two games can be streamed on Bleacher Report Live (which is owned by Warner Media, which also owns TNT. Welcome to 2020.)

You've got three choices when it comes to a subscription:

Monthly at $9.99

Annually at $79.99

Or purchase the event (or in this case, game) for just $2.99

Bleacher Report Live Streaming football



Stream all the games online



Bleacher Report Live is exactly what it sounds like — live sports as streamed on the Bleacher Report website. You can get the game for cheap, or go for a longer subscription.



View

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in Canada

If you're of the Canadian persuasion, you can watch the final rounds of the UEFA Champions League on DAZN Canada. While those of us in the United States primarly know DAZN as a streaming service for boxing and MMA, it's actually full of other sports as well. And that includes football, and that means you can watch the Champions League games from Canada on DAZN.