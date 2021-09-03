Tracy's nurse in 'Emmerdale' is VERY familiar to fans — here's where you've seen her before

Eagle-eyed Emmerdale fans might have recognised one of the new characters linked to Tracy Metcalfe's post-natal depression storyline.

This week Tracy has taken the brave step to seek help for her depression, which has taken over her life since welcoming her daughter, Frankie, into the world earlier this year.

Wednesday evening's episode saw brave Tracy opening up to a doctor and nurse at the hospital she has been staying at, with actress Amy Walsh, who plays troubled Tracy, playing the role to perfection.

Tracy's nurse would have been familiar to soap fans. (Image credit: ITV)

But fans might have also noticed that Tracy's nurse, Katie Appleton, might have looked a little familiar, and that is because she is played by actress Keeley Fitzgerald, who has also appeared in Coronation Street.

The actress played Zoe White in 2017, an old friend of Gemma Winter's who caused trouble around Weatherfield when they tracked Gemma down while working at Prima Doner.

Actress Keeley Fitzgerald has been in Emmerdale before. (Image credit: ITV)

Keeley is no stranger to the world of TV, having also previously in Emmerdale as a police officer in 2018, as well as Brief Encounters and Outings.

She has also appeared in stage productions including Beyond the Frontline, The Return of the Snow Queen, Oliver!, Goldfish, Aladdin, House of Pride, Monologue Slam, Castle of Adventure and Mother's Milk.

Keeley tweeted about how proud she was to play a part in such an important storyline...

So proud to have been part of @emmerdale tonight, such an important storyline that is being handled with such care by all involved and of course beautifully acted by @amywalsh27 feeling extremely grateful. #emmerdale #gratitudeSeptember 1, 2021 See more

With Tracy's doctors urging her to return home for a visit, things are looking up for the troubled mum and with a treatment plan already in motion, it seems Tracy might be ready to turn the corner.

But with her relationship with Nate under strain, will she get all the support she needs to get herself back on track?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.