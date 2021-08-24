'Emmerdale' spoilers: troubled Tracy Metcalfe vanishes from the village!

Emmerdale's Tracy Metcalfe does a runner leaving her life behind in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Since Tracy became a mum to baby Frankie she's struggled.

She loves her daughter with all her heart but she's found parenting tough and every time she is left alone with her daughter, her fears about keeping her safe creep in. But, rather than speak out about her problem poor Tracy has kept her fears locked in.

However, Tracy just can't take any more of her anxiety and paranoia which flood her thoughts when she's left alone with the baby she's raising with her fiance Nate.

When Tracy runs into Nate's gran Faith, a conversation sparks which leaves Faith concerned. Faith can't fail to notice Tracy's detached and vacant air.

Later that day when Nate returns from work Tracy tells him she's off out with Priya and may well stay over with her friend. Nate's none the wiser as his fiancee tells him how much she loves him and Frankie.

But when Tracy leaves the house she doesn't meet Priya. Instead she heads to the bus stop where a pre-arranged taxi driver picks her up. Tracy then mentions she won't be returning…

Elsewhere, Ethan turns to Amy who's been giving him love advice for weeks. Ethan admits that he's terrified as ex-lover Eddy has recently told him he's got HIV. Has the lawyer contracted it too?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays (see our TV Guide for full listings).