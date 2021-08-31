'Emmerdale' spoilers: Tracy Metcalfe makes brave baby steps

Emmerdale's Tracy Metcalfe is trying her best in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tracy has been struggling with post-natal depression for months, but it is only recently that she bravely sought the help that she so desperately needed thanks to some intervention from boyfriend Nate's gran, Faith Dingle.

The new mum left everyone terrified when she fled the village in the back of a taxi after telling Nate that she was going to stay with friend Priya for the night.

However, the next morning it quickly became clear that Tracy wasn't at Pirya's and the hunt for her got underway.

Thankfully, Faith had a hunch about where Tracy might be, and she soon tracked her down at her dad's memorial tree.

In next week's episodes, Nate is thrilled to see Tracy is doing well as she works her way through her depression, but she is quick to remind her boyfriend that this isn't a quick fix and that it is going to take time for her to get better.

Nate is proud of how well Tracy has been dealing with her post-natal depression. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Marlon, who has also been having a tough time of things lately, decides to make a reckless gamble.

Not only has Marlon got his mind on his daughter, April, who has been bullied by a vicious online troll, Marlon is also up to his neck in debt after ploughing all his savings into the Woolpack, which has been struggling for business lately.

But what gamble is Marlon about to take, and will it be the answer to his money worries? Or will it just make everything a thousand times worse?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.