TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 20

On TV tonight, Nicole Kidman stars in new drama Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video, Ian Hislop looks at the history of the London Underground in Ian Hislop's Trains that Changed the World on Channel 5 and historical documentary The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family continues on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Nine Perfect Strangers, Amazon Prime Video

Not everything is as it seems in Nicole Kidman's new series. (Image credit: Amazon)

Nicole Kidman leads an all-star cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale and Welsh favourite Luke Evans, in this latest mystery thriller from the people who brought us Sky hit Big Little Lies. The eight-part series tells the story of nine stressed out city dwellers who attend a 10 day retreat at an exclusive spa, Tranquillum House, yet soon find the resort’s owner Masha Dmitrichenko isn’t what she seems. It’s a fun ride with plenty of dark humour that begins with three episodes tonight and a new episode every week thereafter.

★★★★ SMA

Ian Hislop’s Trains That Changed the World, 9pm, Channel 5

Ian Hislop on the history of the underground. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Normally at 9pm on a Friday, Ian Hislop and Paul Merton can be heard making cheerily disparaging remarks about politicians on BBC1’s Have I Got News for You. But at the moment they’re both ensconced in the Channel 5 schedule – Paul on a motorhoming trip with his wife, Suki Webster, and Ian narrating this series about train travel. Tonight’s episode looks at trains’ impact on cities, including a history of the London Underground, and how thousands of commuters a day rely on the world’s busiest railway system in Mumbai.

★★★ JP

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family, 9pm, BBC2

The documentary on the Tudors continues. (Image credit: BBC2)

As King Henry VIII cast his mistress Mary Boleyn aside, her ambitious family looked for another way to ensure they had the monarch’s ear. This week, historians narrate the relentless pursuit of power by the family, played out by actors, who bring to life the way in which Anne Boleyn secured a proposal of marriage from Henry, even while he was married to Catherine of Aragon. The Boleyns showed no remorse for those who got in their way, but they soon discovered the Tudor court was no place to make enemies.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Modern Love, Amazon Prime Video

Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo star. (Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Prepare your heartstrings to be well and truly tugged as this anthology show about love in its many different guises returns for a second series of eight stand-alone short films. Stars such as Kit Harington, Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies explore a range of relationships in tales full of happiness and heartbreak. The sentimentality is delivered in thick layers, yet the format is a refreshing change of pace from the drawn-out dramas that fill so much of the TV schedule.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sweet Girl, Netflix

Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jason Momoa has made his name portraying action heroes like Aquaman but here he’s playing against type (sort of!) as an ordinary guy seeking justice for his family. Ray Cooper (Momoa) is a devoted dad and husband, whose beloved wife Amanda (Adria Arjona) has cancer. When a pharmaceutical giant pulls a life-saving drug from the market and Amanda dies, Ray is determined to bring them to justice. However, his search for the truth soon becomes a desperate bid to protect his daughter (Isabela Merced) at all costs…

Live Sport

ITV Racing, York , 1.30pm, ITV

, 1.30pm, ITV Golf, Women's Open Championship , from 11am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, from 11am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW British Open Snooker, 12.45pm & 6.45pm, ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.05pm, BBC1

Emmerdale, 7pm, ITV

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, ITV

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Don't miss Nine Perfect Strangers on TV tonight – an intriguing thriller with a great cast that is guaranteed to have you hooked.

