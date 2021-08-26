TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, August 27

On TV tonight, Strictly Come Dancing favourite Amy Dowden shares her struggle away from the ballroom in Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me, it's lambing season in Epic Wales, and the final instalment of historical saga The Boleyns. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me, 7pm, BBC1

Amy Dowden shares her story in Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me. (Image credit: BBC1)

She’s risen to the top of her profession but throughout her career Strictly’s Amy Dowden has dealt with a major health condition. Now she’s opening up about her battle with the debilitating Crohn’s disease and this film follows her throughout one of the hardest years of her life. During lockdown Amy was chronically ill and ended up in hospital. Here she meets fellow sufferers seeking to end the stigma about the condition. ‘I thought people would think I was weak, but you’ve got to be tough to have Crohn’s,’ she says. ‘I’m actually quite strong and brave.’

Epic Wales, 8pm, C4

t's lambing season in Epic Wales. (Image credit: Channel 4)

It’s one of the busiest times of year for farmer Garry in the Brecon Beacons as lambing begins and he needs the help of his own flock – children Owen, Dewi and Seren – to make sure that the next generation of lambs will arrive safe and sound. On Broad Haven South Beach in Pembrokeshire, artist Charlotte creates a beautiful but brief work of art on the sands, while in Anglesey a mother- and-daughter climbing team scale the heights of a rock face called the ‘Mask of the Red Death.’ And, finally, we join bee farmers Gruffydd and Angharad as they move their hives higher up the mountain in the Brecon Beacons.

The Boleyns, 9pm, BBC2

The Boleyns reaches an epic conclusion. (Image credit: BBC2)

In this final episode the powerful Boleyn family put in place the radical but effective plan to allow Anne to marry King Henry VIII. But breaking away from Rome to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon angered Catholic Europe and ultimately set the Boleyns on a fatal course. Using rare and original documents, this series has been forensic in its examination of the most well-known Tudor saga. Despite the familiarity of the tale, it’s brought fresh details, introduced new players and brilliantly highlighted how and why the family fell so quickly from grace.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Chair, season 1, Netflix

Sandra Oh in The Chair on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Best known as MI6 agent Eve Polastri in Killing Eve and as the no-nonsense Dr Cristina Yang in the long-running medical series Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh plays an academic hoping to shake up a top university that’s then hit by scandal in this new black comedy. As the first woman chair of Pembroke University’s English department and one of its few women of colour on staff, Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra) has something to prove. But when colleague and love interest Bill (Jay Duplass) is filmed making a controversial gesture and the student body come out in protest, can Ji-Yoon save Pembroke and her reputation? Very funny and irreverent in parts, The Chair is top of the class!

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Cruella, Disney+

Emma Stone stars in the premiere of Cruella. (Image credit: Disney+)

If you’ve ever wondered what made the puppy-stealing Disney baddie Cruella de Vil such a nasty piece of work, then don’t miss this great origin story starring Emma Stone. Cruella starts life as Estella, a child who is bullied at school and ends up living on the streets of London with some petty-thief friends. A chance meeting with The Baroness (a brilliantly malevolent Emma Thompson) sees the young Estella bag her dream job in high fashion. But what will be the cost of staying at the top? Bold, brash and wicked fun.

