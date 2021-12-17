TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Dec. 17

On TV tonight, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond are back for The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois on Prime Video, on BBC2 it's the turn of Jim Moir, or Vic Reeves as many will know him best, as Walking With… continues on BBC2 and Stanley Tucci and Jamie Oliver are among the guests on The Graham Norton Show on BBC1. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Grand Tour Presents: Carnage A Trois, Prime Video

James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond present. (Image credit: Prime Video)

In their latest special, Richard Hammond, James May and Jeremy Clarkson set out to answer: what’s the matter with the French? They look at idiosyncratic car designs, including the bizarre ‘helicar’, complete with a large propeller! En route, they stage a rallycross in hot hatchbacks, take three Gallic family cars off-road and select which motor they will fire back across the Channel using a giant catapult!

★★★★ IM

Walking with Jim Moir, 7.30pm, BBC2

Jim at the Denge Sound Mirrors in Dungeness, Kent. (Image credit: BBC)

‘It’s a strange place here, but I love it,’ says Jim Moir, who many know best as alter ego Vic Reeves. He’s walking along the Kent coast, from Littlestone to Lydd-on-Sea, a journey of 6.7 miles – although for three of those he rides the miniature railway (‘it’s like being a giant,’ he shouts gleefully). Fans of his comedy will know Jim loves the bizarre and that’s evident throughout the walk as he delights in the ‘mysterious and creepy’ ruins of the Denge Sound Mirrors and the imposing sight of Dungeness power station.

★★★ JL

The Graham Norton Show, 10.35pm, BBC1

Graham Norton hosts. (Image credit: BBC)

Let’s face it, there is no such thing as a dull edition of this Friday-night staple. And whether you’re a foodie or not, there is much to savour about chef Jamie Oliver’s family reunion cookbook Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy, while internet-breaker Stanley Tucci talks about his memoir My Life Through Food. Plus, the unstoppable Romesh Ranganathan.

★★★ NT

Welcome to Earth, season 1, Disney+

Will Smith explores some spectacular places. (Image credit: Disney+)

“We think we know our planet but there is still a secret world to be discovered if you go to the right place with the right guide,” says Hollywood superstar Will Smith as he embarks on a global tour of some of the most exciting and breath-taking places on our planet. From towering volcanoes, to deep underwater, caves and savannahs, Will and an elite group of modern day explorers go where very few people will ever step foot. Will admits he’s never climbed a mountain or swam in a lake and it’s about time he pushed himself to explore and understand our planet like never before.

In the Heights, 9am & 8pm, Sky Cinema/NOW

Anthony Ramos takes the lead role. (Image credit: Sky)

Jon M Chu’s adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-award-winning 2007 musical about young Latino New Yorkers chasing their dreams in a tough neighborhood is a post-pandemic pick-me-up, if not a world-beater. Pumping up the sweet story of corner-shop owner Usnavi (a tender Anthony Ramos) striving to regain his father’s Dominican Republic bar, Crazy Rich Asians director Chu opens out the stage show into a restless good time. It’s a family-friendly, big-energy outing, without quite hitting Hamilton’s heights.

EFL, Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

