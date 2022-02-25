TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Feb. 25

On TV tonight, dig out your furs and grow a beard as Vikings: Vahalla arrives on Netflix, Death in Paradise comes to a close on BBC1 and there's an impressive green make over in BBC2's Your Garden Made Perfect, plus there's a very funny episode of Would I Lie to You? on BBC1 as Stephen Mulhern tells some porkie pies. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson. (Image credit: Netflix)

Vikings built itself an army of fans over six action-packed series on Sky History, and now Netflix will be continuing the story with a fresh Norse saga. Set in the early 11th century – more than 100 years after the events of the original show – this eight-part sequel follows King Canute (Keeping Faith’s Bradley Freegard) as he lays siege to London, with the help of explorer Leif Eriksson. The result is a spectacular mix of medieval politics and battlefield heroics, which is a lot of fun, if not historically accurate.

★★★★ SMA

Death in Paradise, season 11, 9pm, BBC1

Don Warrington, Orla Brady and Ralf Little star. (Image credit: BBC)

We would never normally consider chess a deadly activity, but Saint Marie has a habit of turning even the most genteel of pastimes into a bloodsport. And sure enough, a reclusive former grandmaster expires in the middle of his first competitive game in 35 years – but Neville and the team are baffled when their suspects lack motive or opportunity. And Don Warrington gets a long overdue moment in the spotlight when the Commissioner runs into journalist Maggie Harper (Orla Brady), a very familiar face from his unexplored past…

★★★★ SP

Your Garden Made Perfect, 8pm, BBC2

Parents Agata and David enjoy their outdoor space. (Image credit: BBC)

There are two more wow-factor transformations tonight – although the design briefs couldn’t be more different. While mates Trev, Andy and Haydn want to turn their shared space into a low-cost outdoor pub, couple Agata and David are dreaming of making their garden safer for their son, Franik, who has severe autism. At the moment the space is more of a source of stress than an oasis of calm. Stepping up to help are award-winning garden designers Helen Elks-Smith and Manoj Malde. But which fabulous design will Agata and David choose?

★★★★ HD

Would I Lie to You?, 8pm, BBC1

Are you laughing or crying, Stephen? (Image credit: BBC)

We’re often told, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’ and that’s probably what Stephen Mulhern is thinking tonight. A huge fan of this show, he’s wanted to be a panellist for ages, but after a spell impersonating Mr Blobby and some awkwardly misunderstood comments about naked cleaning, he’s wailing, ‘Why did I come on? I just want to go home!’ It goes without saying that this is very entertaining for us…

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a huge blow having been thrown off an upcoming tour with singer Shy Baldwin. A full-on meltdown ensues on the way back from the airport, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on the cab, using a branch! However the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her act and future. Meanwhile, there’s family-related chaos as her parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award winning series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Desperate Hour, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Terrifying times for Naomi Watts as mum Amy. (Image credit: Sky)

Imagine you’re a single parent, out on a run in the middle of nowhere, when you find out via your mobile that there’s been a shooting incident at your children’s school... That’s the set-up to this thriller with Naomi Watts as the mum in question, a widow we spend the entire film with in mostly real time, as she phones all and sundry to seek information about what’s going on while undertaking the hour-long run through a desolate forest to get to the school. Even if the finale stretches credulity, it’s a bravura performance from Watts, a realistic take on anguish and impotence that will resonate with any parent.

Live Sport

Premier League, Southampton v Norwich City , 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Worcester Warriors v Harlequins, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Happy viewing!