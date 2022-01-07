TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, January 7

On TV tonight, DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) investigates another case as Death in Paradise returns for a new series on BBC1, garden guru Monty Don also has a new series starting in beautiful Venice called Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens on BBC2 and on Channel 5 Kate Humble's Coastal Britain begins with a bracing walk in wonderful Wales. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV Tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what's on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Death in Paradise, 9pm, BBC1

Looking for clues in the latest murder case. (Image credit: BBC)

As the sun-soaked detective drama returns, a kidnapping goes fatally wrong in Saint Marie. When a woman is abducted, her father Gabriel pays the ransom – but after dropping off the money, he’s found dead. It’s then up to Neville (Ralf Little) and the team – including JP’s replacement, Sgt Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) – to find out what led to Gabriel’s death. There’s light relief when Neville is out of his comfort zone after being asked by the Commissioner (Don Warrington) to host a quiz night…

★★★★ SP

Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens, 8pm, BBC2

Monty’s in St Mark’s Square, Venice. (Image credit: BBC)

Monty’s latest journey begins in Venice, not a city known for its green spaces, but this series is all about gardens in unexpected places. After hiring a barge to navigate the canals, Monty heads behind the iconic architecture to reveal a series of hidden and secret gardens, providing peace and serenity in a bustling city. He visits a garden destroyed by the 2019 floods, discovers an allotment built on an old rubbish tip and learns that, even in such a crowded place, the passion for plants is as strong as ever.

★★★ JL

Kate Humble's Coastal Britain, 8pm, Channel 5

Kate takes on the coast. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What better way to shake of the excesses of Christmas than with a bracing walk? Kate Humble’s new series follows routes along stretches of the British coast, beginning tonight on Holyhead Island in north-west Wales, with walks in Northumberland, Scotland, Kent, Sussex and on the Isle of Wight to come later in the series.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Cobra Kai, season 4, Netflix

Daniel and Johnny played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. (Image credit: Netflix)

Long-time martial-arts rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will need to bury their differences for good when The Karate Kid spin-off series returns for a fourth season. It’s the only way they will be able to stop ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove), aided by his old Vietnam war buddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from winning LA’s All Valley Karate Tournament. The stakes are particularly high this year – the losers will have to leave the area for good. But can Daniel and Johnny really bring themselves to bury the hatchet?

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Tender Bar, Prime Video

Daniel Ranieri and Ben Affleck star. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Directed by George Clooney, this nostalgic coming-of-age drama is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist JR Moehringer’s best-selling memoir about his Long Island childhood. Brought up by his mother (The Undoing’s Lily Rabe) and grandfather (Christopher Lloyd), young JR looks for father figures among the regulars who frequent the bar owned by his uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), and dreams of becoming a journalist when he grows up. A low-key and affecting look at how one family deals with trauma by focusing on other things.

Live Sport

FA Cup, Swindon Town v Manchester City , 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV Cricket, The Ashes, 11pm, BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Death in Paradise on TV tonight — light-hearted drama at its sunny best.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!