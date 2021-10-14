TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Oct. 15

On TV tonight, C4 gives over its evening schedule to a brilliant cause as Stand Up to Cancer returns, on BBC2 be prepared for big hair, lashings of leopard-print and plenty of sauce in one-off documentary, Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, finally don't miss the penultimate episode of Grantchester on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Stand Up to Cancer, from 7.30pm, C4

Adam Hills lends his support to the campaign. (Image credit: C4)

Tonight C4 is devoting the whole of its evening schedule to raising money for, and awareness of, cancer research with Stand Up to Cancer. The event is hosted by Davina McCall, Adam Hills, Alan Carr and Maya Jama, with loads of special appearances from the likes of Usain Bolt, Tom Jones, Harry Styles, Tom Daley and

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. There’ll be details about how you can donate throughout the evening, along with heaps of sketches – including one with the cast of Derry Girls – and music guests, plus a very special Celebrity Gogglebox. Don’t miss it!

★★★★★ JP



Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story, 9pm, BBC2

Jackie Collins’ life story is revealed. (Image credit: BBC)

Jackie Collins became known as ‘queen of the bonk-buster’ for her saucy romantic fiction about the rich and powerful, including bestsellers Chances, Lucky, Hollywood Wives and The Stud. But as this BBC2 film reveals, behind the fame and celebrity Jackie’s own turbulent life rivalled the spicy plots she dreamed up for her novels. Featured are Jackie’s three daughters, as well as her famous sister, Joan. We also get to see home movies and old snapshots of Jackie’s life, as well as hear excerpts from her (very revealing!) diary…

★★★★ HD

Grantchester, 9pm, ITV

Leonard’s not coping well in prison. (Image credit: ITV)

When Leonard (Al Weaver) was jailed, we feared it was the last we’d see of the likeable curate. However, we now find out what life is like in prison for him and, unsurprisingly, he’s finding it a struggle. This week, when Leonard’s cellmate is accused of murdering another inmate, Leonard’s certain he’s innocent. With everyone convinced of his guilt, can Leonard uncover the truth? Also, Geordie is reflecting on the time he spent as a prisoner in Burma, and it’s clear his trauma isn’t consigned to the past. The penultimate episode to what should be a great finale.

★★★★ VW

Among the Stars, season 1, Disney+

Captain Chris Cassidy. (Image credit: Disney+)

The dangers of space moonwalks are brought vividly to life in a behind-the-scenes look at the world of NASA and its astronauts. This six-part docuseries follows Captain Chris Cassidy as he takes on a critically important mission to the International Space Station to repair a $2billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years, the series combines personal video diaries and film footage – with cameras stationed both on Earth and in space – to show viewers the high-stakes work of the NASA team.

Free Guy, Disney+

She’s behind you! Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds star. (Image credit: Disney+)

Like an update on the Truman Show idea, this techy and very entertaining movie is a perfect Friday-night film. Ryan Reynolds stars as an everyday bank clerk who starts to realise he’s a character inside a computer game. Worse, he’s an NPC – a Non Player Character, the ones who are only there to be decorative or get shot at. Enter Jodie Comer in two roles, as the programmer who might have the key to Guy’s future, and as a character inside the game who might have the key to his heart. Fast-moving, smart and a ton of fun.

EFL, West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City, 7.30pm, (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

