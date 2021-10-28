TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, Oct. 29

On TV tonight, Agnes is haunted by a ghost in the Halloween special of Mrs Brown's Boys Live on BBC1, check out the brilliant Friday Night Lights on All4 and comedian Susan explores Shakespeare Country in Susan Calman's Grand Day Out on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Mrs Brown's Boys Live, 9.30pm, BBC1

We're live!? (Image credit: BBC)

What the devil? The BBC are trusting Mrs Brown and her brood with a LIVE Halloween special? Tonight Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) is remarkably self-possessed when she’s haunted by a ghost from the past. Father Damien organises a casting-out of the unwelcome visitor, which promises to be spooktacular exorcise for our laughing muscles… Afterwards, the tricks and treats continue with a fancy-dress knees-up at Foleys. We feel in our bones that fans and kindred spirits will be screaming with laughter!

★★★★ ER

Friday Night Lights, All 4

Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) with his team. (Image credit: C4)

This US drama about a small town in Texas which is dominated by its high-school football team arrived on All 4 earlier this month – if you’ve never seen it (the first series aired in the UK in 2007), it’s well worth a watch. The cast is headed by Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton as the team’s straight-arrow coach and his wife, and features a host of young actors who went on to be big names, including Michael B Jordan, Jesse Plemons and Taylor Kitsch. All five series are available to watch.

★★★★★ JP

Susan Calman's Grand Day Out, 8pm, Channel 5

Susan and Bob the alpaca. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After her leading lady – campervan Helen Mirren – has a wobble and won’t start, Susan finally hits the road to explore Shakespeare Country. She begins at the stunning Warwick Castle, where she tries the traditional sport of archery and not-so-ancient pastime of pedalling a giant pink swan pedalo down the River Avon. She also treads the boards at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-Upon-Avon, takes a reluctant alpaca for a walk and boldly goes to the National Space Centre in Leicester. Her journey ends, as all good days out should, with a pork pie and a go at flying a model airplane!

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Squid Game, season 1, Netflix

Jung-jae Lee as lead character Seong Gi-hun. (Image credit: netflix)

Currently the most watched show on Netflix in the UK and US, this South Korean drama is causing quite a global storm. The nine-part series is based on a group of 456 people in dire need of money. They take part in a game show in a secret location and have to compete against each other playing traditional Korean children’s games to win a huge cash prize – 45.6 billion Korean Won or about £28 million in sterling. But the contest turns out to be a brutal and deadly game of survival in this gripping, addictive and very violent thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Godfather, 10pm, Sky Cinema Greats/NOW

Marlon Brando as Don Corleone. (Image credit: Sky)

For anyone wondering how this Oscar-winner became – and still is, 50 years after it was made – far more than the sum of its parts, the answer is that director Francis Ford Coppola left nothing to chance. It began with casting, and his insistence on Marlon Brando (who had a reputation for being difficult) and Al Pacino, then virtually unknown. But Coppola’s real skill is that he can tell a story better than anyone and this is a film that is perfect in the sense that you feel everything he wanted to do, he did, in the most exquisite, intelligent way.

Live Sport

EFL, Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest , 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs, 7pm (k-o 7.45), BT Sport 1

Don't miss Mrs Brown's Boys Live on TV tonight – watch out as things could go bump in the night in this hilarious Halloween special.

