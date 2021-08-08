TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 9

On TV tonight, a new batch of stars test their culinary skills in Celebrity MasterChef on BBC1, comedy Ghosts returns also on BBC1 and on C4 petrolhead Guy Martin puts a range of electric vehicles through their paces in The World's Fastest Electric Car? Here's what you shouldn't miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Celebrity MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

Su Pollard competes in Celebrity MasterChef. (Image credit: BBC)

Hi-de-Hi! favourite Su Pollard, actor Rita Simons, singer Duncan James, Happy Mondays legend Bez and social media star Munya Chawawa are the first batch of nervous celebs taking their places behind the induction hobs as a new series gets underway. With two brand new rounds this time around, stress levels are soon soaring. ‘Under the Cloche’ sees the contestants given an hour to create a dish for judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode from a different ingredient they each find lurking beneath a lid. Let’s just say there’s a range of expressions when they lift those lids, and none of them are happy! Continues Tuesday and Friday.

★★★★ TL

Ghosts, season 3, 8.30pm, BBC1

Larry Rickard stars as Humphrey in the BBC comedy. (Image credit: BBC)

Oh how we’ve missed life – and a spot of death! – at Button House, so it’s brilliant to catch up with Alison and Mike and their petulant gang of phantoms. There’s excitement in the air as a documentary crew investigates the history of the house but wonderfully annoying neighbour Barclay is keen to get in on the action. Meanwhile, when a nervous Alison has to go on camera, adoring Romantic poet Thomas is on hand to offer some public speaking tips! And of all the ghosts, we know the least about ill-fated Tudor Headless Humphrey, so it’s fascinating to learn the surprising truth about his grim demise...

★★★★★ CC



The World's Fastest Electric Car? 9pm, C4

Guy Martin goes electric in this exploration of battery-powered vehicles. (Image credit: C4)

Can petrolhead Guy Martin embrace the car’s electric future? The Grimsby speed freak and mechanic, who owns an electric car, brings his customary enthusiasm to an exploration of electric vehicles, including an e-bike. There is the usual rebuild and a speed challenge – breaking the quarter-mile electric road car drag race record in a converted VW Beetle. More relevant to prospective buyers will be his road trip to John O’Groats in an electric car, which doesn’t go quite to plan.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mr Corman, season 1, Apple TV+

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt stars as teacher Mr Corman. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars in this comedy drama as Josh Corman, a wannabe musician and teacher searching for meaning in his life. After breaking up with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) he’s been living with his best friend Victor (Narcos star Arturo Castro) and his mental health has taken a bit of a beating. His mother, played by An Officer and a Gentleman star Debra Winger, does her best to cheer him up, but usually ends up making things worse. Watch out for the innovative use of musical fantasy sequences, such as Josh flying through the night sky after a disastrous date. An honest and engaging 10-part series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Jungle Cruise, Disney+ (Premier Access)

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star. (Image credit: Disney+)

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson unite for this thrilling adventure inspired by one of the longest-running attractions at Disneyland. In the early 20th Century, scientist Dr Lily Houghton is searching for the Tree of Life, whose petals are rumoured to be able to cure any illness and break any curse. But in order to find it, she needs an unscrupulous riverboat captain to transport her in his ramshackle vessel – and they aren’t the only ones trying to track down the tree. With breathtaking action sequences, genuinely chilling villains and a plot twistier than the river itself, this is first-rate family fun.

Live Sport

Cricket: The Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix Women v Welsh Fire Women , 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Cricket: The Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix Men v Welsh Fire Men, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Celebrity MasterChef on TV tonight – not every dish is up to Gregg and John's usual standards!

