TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, July 19

Long Lost Family, 9pm, ITV

Even after 11 series, this show still manages to deliver some jaw-dropping moments! Birmingham mum Ann Melbourne, who was adopted as a baby, has always wanted to meet her birth dad, Leslie. But when the team tracks down Leslie, Ann is stunned to learn that another long-lost daughter, Jenny, her half-sister, also contacted him just six weeks before. Meanwhile, Sheffield dance teacher Amanda Village has always been scared of rejection but she finally plucks up the courage to try to find her birth mum, Susan, who gave her up for adoption in the late 1960s…

In Treatment, from 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Uzo Aduba stars as therapist Brooke. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

This US drama gets a reboot 10 years after it ended. The first three series starred Gabriel Byrne as Paul Weston, a brilliant therapist with his own tribulations. This time, Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba plays Dr Brooke Taylor, a former colleague of Weston, who conducts her therapy sessions from her glamorous LA home. She has a diverse group of patients, including a tech CEO recently released from prison. Meanwhile, recovering addict Brooke must also deal with complications in her own life…

Plate of Origin, 7pm, W

Judges Manu, Gary and Matt. (Image credit: W)

This new culinary competition bills itself as the ‘world cup of cooking.’ Set in Australia, 10 teams representing countries from around the world compete to win a $100,000 prize. As China takes on Australia, the two chefs in each team must cook a main and dessert for the judges (MasterChef Australia’s Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan, plus French chef Manu Feildel) and their fellow competitors. Everyone is very enthusiastic (apart from the French team who aren’t impressed by anything!) but the food looks great and the judges are good fun.

Young Royals, season one, Netflix

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm. (Image credit: Netflix)

In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen’s wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.

Scott of the Antarctic, 2.30pm, BBC2

John Mills gives gritty value to the title role in this moving screen monument to the men of Captain Scott’s ill-fated trek to the South Pole. Besides the star’s portrayal, Derek Bond has one of his best roles as Oates, the man who surrenders his own life to give his colleagues a better chance of survival. Beautifully shot, much of it in Norway and Switzerland.

Darts: World Matchplay, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/Arena/NOW

