TV Tonight: our highlights for Monday, Nov. 1

On TV tonight, be inspired by climate change documentary Joanna Lumley and the Human Swan on ITV, comedy drama The Outlaws continues on BBC1 and on Really auctioneer Angus is overwhelmed by the amount of sparkle in the house of Craig Revel Horwood as he takes part in Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Joanna Lumley and the Human Swan, 9pm, ITV

Sacha Dench flying her electric paramotor above Redcar beach. (Image credit: ITV)

This inspiring film sees Joanna Lumley and conservationist Sacha Dench, aka The Human Swan, raise awareness about climate change and meet those doing something about it. From wind farms and pioneering eco-villages designed to create zero-carbon, to clothes made from plastic waste, Joanna and Sacha aim to show the positive steps we can make and get behind. ‘We can change things for the better’ says Joanna. ‘But most importantly we must hold our governments to account.’

★★★★★ TL

The Outlaws, 9pm, BBC1

Stephen Merchant as lawyer Greg. (Image credit: BBC)

This likeable comedy drama is shaping up rather nicely as the offenders somewhat reluctantly settle into serving their Community Payback and, although some tensions are still simmering, it’s lovely to see surprising but rather sweet friendships starting to build up within the rag-tag group. As we find out more about what caused lawyer Greg (Stephen Merchant) and socialite Gabby (Eleanor Tomlinson) to end up in trouble, canny crook Frank (Christopher Walken) tries his best to bond with his awkward young grandson. But storm clouds are looming on the horizon for Christian (Gamba Cole), whose bag of loot is set to bring fresh problems...

★★★★ CC

Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, 9pm, Really

Craig and partner Jonathan with Angus (centre). (Image credit: Really)

A new version of the popular show begins as auctioneer Angus Ashworth tackles the homes of celebs in need of a clear-out. Angus runs a Yorkshire-based auction house, which specialises in clearing clutter, finding hidden treasures and selling them for profit. First to open his door to Angus and his team is Craig Revel Horwood. Imagine what they’ll find hidden in his cupboards. Maybe a Strictly ‘10’ paddle? Next, is John Sergeant – he has a valuable heirloom to sell, which he hopes will attract four-figure bids.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Colin in Black and White, season 1, Netflix

Mary-Louise Parker and Jaden Michael as mother and son Teresa and Colin Kaepernick. (Image credit: Netflix)

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick co-created this six-part drama series about his early life. He narrates his own story as actor Jaden Michael plays the young Colin, a black kid adopted by a white family who just wanted to play American football. It delves into the obstacles he faced as a child, the issues of race, class and culture that led him to sit down during the American national anthem in a pre-season game in 2016. He then took the knee for the rest of the season, as a protest against the treatment of black people, which angered President Donald Trump, but sparked a global movement that highlighted inequality around the world.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Fighting with My Family, 9pm, Film4

Written and directed by Stephen Merchant (whose series Outlaws continues on BBC1 tonight) this tells the true story of a wrestling legend from Norwich, played by Florence Pugh. Jack Lowden, Nick Frost and Lena Headey co-star as her family (with a cameo from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson) in this wonderful, heartwarming blast of enjoyment.

Live Sport

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton, 7pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Joanna Lumley and the Human Swan on TV tonight – an inspiring and timely documentary featuring the fabulous Joanna Lumley.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!