TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, 26 June

On TV tonight catch up with previous islanders on Love Island: What Happened Next on ITV2, rock out with The Best of Glastonbury across the BBC and there's another chance to see the delightful Father Brown on Alibi.

Love Island: What Happened Next, 9pm, ITV2

Love Island winners in 2016 Nathan and Cara. (Image credit: ITV)

Ahead of the long-awaited new series of the show, which is about to take over many viewers’ summer (nightly from Monday, 9pm, ITV2), here’s another chance to see former contestants in three special programmes showing tonight and tomorrow. Catch up with Cara and Nathan, Amber and Greg, and Molly-Mae and Tommy, plus Dani Dyer, then pregnant with her first baby, is reunited with Samira, Georgia, Meghan and Zara.

★★★ JP

Father Brown, from 1pm, Alibi

On your bike Father Brown! (Image credit: BBC)

A new series of the BBC1 period drama is currently being filmed but Alibi is going back to the beginning this afternoon with the first series. Mark Williams stars as the sleuthing Father in the stories adapted from GK Chesterton’s books, with Sorcha Cusack as his housekeeper and church secretary. In the first of three episodes today, Father Brown gets involved with a murder enquiry to save an innocent woman.

★★★ JP

The Best of Glastonbury, 9pm, BBC2/BBC4 BBC iPlayer

Enjoy some of the best performances from past Glastonbury Festivals. (Image credit: BBC)

On what would normally be a weekend packed with live coverage and highlights, in the absence of a Glastonbury festival this year the BBC has got the next best thing: the greatest performances from years gone by. As well as ‘Best Of’ clips plus a new programme, Glastonbury in the 21st Century (9pm, BBC2), you can see Kylie Minogue’s emotional 2019 ‘legend’ set (10pm, BBC2), the most-watched Glastonbury performance ever. Tomorrow, don't miss Live at Worthy Farm: Highlights (10pm, BBC2), which was live- streamed last month.

★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Professor T, BritBox

Ben Miller as criminologist Jasper Tempest. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben Miller stars as Jasper Tempest, a brilliant, quirky University of Cambridge criminology lecturer with OCD who is recruited as a police consultant by equally talented DI Lisa Donckers (Bridgerton's Emma Naomi). They make a fine investigative duo in a very watchable crime drama. In the opening episode, Jasper helps the police when a woman is attacked on campus.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Almost Famous, 9pm GREAT! Movies

Patrick Fugit stars as wannabe music journalist William Miller. (Image credit: Columbia Tri-Star)

Before Jerry Maguire director Cameron Crowe became well-known in the film world, he was a reporter for Rolling Stone. This is the semi-autobiographical story, set in 1973, of a 15-year-old kid (Patrick Fugit) obsessed with being a music journalist who goes on tour with a rock band and its groupies (including one played by Kate Hudson). The film exudes warmth and kinship, and while sanitised is better for it, because really it’s about the love of music – the sex and drugs are merely a side issue.

★★★★ NP

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Wales v Denmark, 4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

4.30pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Wales v Denmark , 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

, 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Italy v Austria, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Italy v Austria , 7.15pm (k-0 8pm), ITV

, 7.15pm (k-0 8pm), ITV International Rugby Union British and Irish Lions v Japan , 2.15pm (k-o 3pm), C4

, 2.15pm (k-o 3pm), C4 Tour de France, 10.45am, ITV4

