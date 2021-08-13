TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, August 14

On TV tonight, legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson chats to some of our greatest Paralympic stars on C4 in Michael Johnson Meets… starting with swimmer Ellie Simmonds. It's the 35th anniversary of Casualty on BBC1 and the final of Living Wild: How to Change Your Life on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Michael Johnson Meets…, 4.30pm, C4

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds reveals her extraordinary journey to achieve Olympic gold. (Image credit: C4)

Ellie Simmonds was just 13 when she won two gold medals at Beijing 2008 Paralympics before going on to claim another two titles at London 2012 and one at Rio 2016. Yet reaching the top at such a young age wasn’t without its challenges and in the first episode of this new four-part series, the champion swimmer tells legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson how she almost walked away from the pool after Rio. The second episode follows straight after at 5.05pm, in which Michael talks to Paralympic cyclist Kadeena Cox.

★★★★ SMA

Casualty, 8.45pm, BBC1

Big Mac and Noel make a comeback. (Image credit: BBC)

The series celebrates 35 years tonight with an extended episode full of twists, turns and time travel! Picking up one month after the shocking events of the previous episode, we see Ethan admitted to the ED. He falls into a feverish dream revolving around a past shift, as his unconscious tries to warn him about an alarming new threat. Richard Winsor, Tony Marshall and Charles Dale return as Ethan’s murdered brother Cal, deceased receptionist Noel, and ex-health care assistant Big Mac, plus some exciting new faces are also introduced…

★★★★★ ER

Living Wild: How to Change Your Life, 8pm, C4

Sophie Morgan on the Scottish island of Gometra with residents Yvette, Andy and their daughter Katy. (Image credit: C4)

Sophie Morgan continues her travels to meet more people living life on their own terms. First up are a couple from Birmingham who, with no experience of sailing, bought a boat and moved on board. She also visits eco-friendly charcoal burners in Devon, edible-flower farmers in Sussex and a family living completely off-grid on a remote Scottish island. A wild life isn’t usually an accessible one for a wheelchair-user like Sophie, yet nothing has stood in her way. It takes real courage to go where no wheelchair has gone before, something Sophie doesn’t give herself enough credit for but should be really proud of.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Modern Love, Amazon Prime Video

Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo star. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Prepare your heartstrings to be well and truly tugged as this anthology show about love in its many different guises returns for a second series of eight stand-alone short films. Stars such as Kit Harington, Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies explore a range of relationships in tales full of happiness and heartbreak. The sentimentality is delivered in thick layers, yet the format is a refreshing change of pace from the drawn-out dramas that fill so much of the TV schedule.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Green Book, 10pm, BBC2

Mahershala Ali as musician Dr. Donald Shirley. (Image credit: BBC)

This powerful film, based on a true story, follows Mahershala Ali’s African-American classical pianist Don Shirley as he embarks on a concert tour of America’s deep south. He hires a crass Italian-American driver/bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) to help him navigate the hostile landscape of segregated America in 1962, using the Green Book for black travellers as a guide. What follows is a shocking, touching and amusing journey of friendship and self-discovery with serious themes of racism beneath the culture-clash comedy.

