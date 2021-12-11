TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Dec. 11

On TV tonight, the remaining four contestants must dance their socks off, not once but twice, to make it to next week's final in Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1, Gregg Wallace gets in the festive mood in Gregg Wallace's Grand Christmas Adventure on Channel 5 and Dermot O'Leary catches up with singer Sting in Reel Stories: Sting on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 7.05pm, BBC1

The final is so close we’re sure if anyone happens to do a particularly elegant arm extension during their routine tonight, they’ll be able to touch it. But there is only room for three couples in the final so this weekend, the judges and viewers have to make the most painful elimination of all. Tonight, the remaining couples will be dancing twice to prove they deserve to be there next Saturday competing for the Glitterball Trophy – but two of them still face the dreaded dance-off tomorrow…

Gregg Wallace's Grand Christmas Adventure, 8.25pm, Channel 5

Gregg Wallace gets us well and truly into the festive spirit as he takes viewers on a special adventure in Lapland. He voyages across Finland to see what makes the home of Santa Claus so unique and explores the culture, food and history of the winter wonderland. The star even gives Santa a helping hand, hops aboard a sleigh pulled by reindeer and samples some of the country’s unique places to stay. In the second part, on Friday (9pm), Gregg visits Copenhagen, Denmark, to check out some of Europe’s most magical Christmas markets.

Reel Stories: Sting, 9.25pm, BBC2

The singer, actor and former Police frontman turned 70 a couple of months ago, so consider BBC2’s schedule tonight a belated celebration. It kicks off with a TOTP2 special of Police performances – although the band had a string of platinum albums, they were no strangers to the singles chart or the coveted No 1 spot on Top of the Pops. That’s followed by Reel Stories, in which Dermot O’Leary talks to Sting about his career, then there’s another chance to see When the Last Ship Sails and Old Grey Whistle Test: Police in the East to round off the evening.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Welcome to Earth, season 1, Disney+

“We think we know our planet but there is still a secret world to be discovered if you go to the right place with the right guide,” says Hollywood superstar Will Smith as he embarks on a global tour of some of the most exciting and breath-taking places on our planet. From towering volcanoes, to deep underwater, caves and savannahs, Will and an elite group of modern day explorers go where very few people will ever step foot. Will admits he’s never climbed a mountain or swam in a lake and it’s about time he pushed himself to explore and understand our planet like never before.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Wild Rose, 9pm, Film4

Although Jessie Buckley has had roles in acclaimed TV series such as Chernobyl and War and Peace and in the Hollywood film Judy, she originally got her big break in BBC1’s 2008 singing contest I’d Do Anything and is currently back on stage in Cabaret in London’s West End. Her role in this engaging film lets her act and sing, as Rose-Lynn, a young Glaswegian single mum just out of prison who dreams of making it big as a country singer in Nashville. Julie Walters co-stars as her more down-to earth mum.

Live Sport

Premier League, Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Norwich City v Manchester United , 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Now

, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/Now Cricket, The Ashes, Australia v England, 11.30pm, BT Sport 1

