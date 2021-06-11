TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, June 12

Ethan (George Rainsford) is in a tricky situation when baby Bodhi is hurt while in his care.

On TV tonight Casualty's Ethan is in hot water, French actor Omar Sy is back in classy crime drama Lupin, and take a trip down memory lane with Grace Kelly: The Lost Tapes of a Princess. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 9.25pm, BBC1

Fenisha (Olivia D'Lima) is shocked by Ethan's actions. (Image credit: BBC)

When it comes to showdowns the Wild West has nothing on Casualty tonight. The first high noon moment comes after Ethan (George Rainsford) drops baby Bodhi when he suffers an involuntary spasm while holding his son. Fenisha isn’t buying Ethan’s lie about Bodhi wriggling, and doesn’t back down until she mines the truth. Meanwhile Rash (Neet Mohan) finds himself in a terrifying wilderness when he suspects Ollie is being poisoned by someone close to him. Soon Rash is caught in a blazing confrontation between David and Rosa that leaves him running for them thar hills. Bravo Casualty, another magnificent episode.

★★★★★ ER

Lupin, Netflix

Assane (Omar Sy) returns for a second series of the French crime drama. (Image credit: Netflix)

The stylish French crime drama became the most-watched foreign-language series on Netflix earlier this year when it introduced us to master thief Assane (Omar Sy), who bases his criminal exploits on novels featuring a fictional gentleman thief called Arsene Lupin. Assane was out for revenge on wealthy tycoon Hubert Pellegrini, who framed his father for stealing a necklace and sent him to prison where he died. However, Pellegrini turned the tables by kidnapping Assane’s son, Raoul, at a seaside convention for Lupin fans. Expect the new season to delve deeper into the relationship between Assane and his late father.

★★★★ RMC

Grace Kelly: Lost Tapes of a Princess, 9pm, C4

Glamorous Grace Kelly relaxes on the water in Grace Kelly: Lost Tapes of a Princess. (Image credit: C4)

Like another blonde, glamorous princess who died too young in a car crash, Princess Grace still exerts a pull, years after her death in 1982. This behind-the-scenes story of her life as told by her family (including Prince Albert) and friends isn't going to shock the servants – it's got the Monaco Royals' seal of approval – but it does lift the lid on the former Hollywood star when she was properly off duty. And even on grainy old 16mm and 8mm film, in casual clothes and without full hair and make-up she's undeniably a star.

★★★ SM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

StartUp, seasons 1-3, Prime

Martin Freeman plays FBI Agent Phil in StartUp. (Image credit: Prime)

Breeders' Martin Freeman shows, as he did in 2014's Fargo, that as well as comedy he can do edgy US drama complete with an authentic American accent. He plays an FBI agent with a dark side in this gritty tale of digital money laundering, first released in 2016.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Greatest Showman, 9pm, Film4

There's a Hugh Jackman double bill tonight, with X-Men Origins: Wolverine at 11.05pm, but first it's the box-office smash in which he stars as PT Barnum. There's a fantastic soundtrack and cast including Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020: Wales v Switzerland , 1.15pm - 4.25pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1

, 1.15pm - 4.25pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020: Denmark v Finland , 4.45pm - 7.10pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1

, 4.45pm - 7.10pm (k-o 5pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020: Belgium v Russia, 7pm - 10.15pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Casualty on TV tonight – a dramatic and intense episode!

