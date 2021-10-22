TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Oct. 23

On TV tonight, the remaining stars take to the floor in Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1, music journalist Dylan Jones presents The 80s – Music's Greatest Decade? With Dylan Jones on BBC2 and on C4 The Lancaster Bomber at 80 with David Jason looks back at the history of this amazing flying machine. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Strictly Come Dancing 2021, 7.05pm, BBC1

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe. (Image credit: BBC)

As the dance contest progresses, Strictly always surprises. But the standouts for us, at the time of writing, are presenter AJ Odudu and partner Kai Widdrington, with their spine-tingling American smooth; Bake Off star John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, with a powerful paso doble, and EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, who symbolise how dance is a universal language. This weekend, the remaining couples will be hoping to make it to Halloween Week. But who will fall at this crucial hurdle?

★★★★ VW

The 80s – Music's Greatest Decade? With Dylan Jones, 8.55pm, BBC2

UB40's Astro, Dylan Jones and Ali Campbell. (Image credit: BBC)

Eighties music is often dismissed as a bit of a joke, but in this series music journalist Dylan Jones celebrates the decade as the most experimental and influential in the history of pop. He begins with a look at the impact of MTV, politics, super producers and nightclubs. Includes clips from the hits with contributions from Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Gary Kemp, Bananarama’s Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward and more.

★★★ HD

The Lancaster Bomber at 80 with David Jason, 7pm, C4

A Lancaster Bomber at the RAF Museum. (Image credit: C4)

It’s been 80 years since the Lancaster Bomber first took to the skies and the iconic aircraft would go on to play a crucial role in turning the tide of the Second World War and defeating Hitler. In this special programme, narrator David Jason traces its origins and ponders the legacy of the aeroplane, before military historians and surviving crew members reveal a host of untold stories from all those years ago. Some of the best tales feature the legendary RAF commander Arthur ‘Bomber’ Harris, who will be forever synonymous with ‘The Lanc’.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Squid Game, season 1, Netflix

Jung-jae Lee as lead character Seong Gi-hun. (Image credit: netflix)

Currently the most watched show on Netflix in the UK and US, this South Korean drama is causing quite a global storm. The nine-part series is based on a group of 456 people in dire need of money. They take part in a game show in a secret location and have to compete against each other playing traditional Korean children’s games to win a huge cash prize – 45.6 billion Korean Won or about £28 million in sterling. But the contest turns out to be a brutal and deadly game of survival in this gripping, addictive and very violent thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Hustle, 8.40pm, Talking Pictures TV

Award-winning and watch-worthy, one of Hollywood’s finest, Paul Newman, plays hot-headed pool hustler Fast Eddie Felson, who decides to aim for the big time.

Live Sport

International Rugby League, France v England, 2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1

2pm (k-o 2.30pm), BBC1 Women's World Cup, England v Northern Ireland , 4.30pm (k-o 5.15pm), ITV

, 4.30pm (k-o 5.15pm), ITV Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City, 5.30pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Strictly Come Dancing on TV tonight – who will make it through to next week's Halloween special?

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!