TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, August 15

Professor T, 9pm, ITV

Sarah Woodward as Ingrid Snares and Kathleen Humberstone as Sophie Wallace. (Image credit: ITV)

Soap bubbles dominate the professor’s thoughts tonight when he’s visited by kindred spirit Sophie, a witness in her mother’s murder case. Sophie (Kathleen Humberstone) wants Jasper to reopen the investigation and help her unlock the truth. Jasper has Christina’s backing but Lisa, usually his number one fan, is overtly resistant and gets herself into a lather when the professor resorts to unorthodox methods. But it doesn’t wash with Christina, who bursts the young DS’s newly formed bubble of happiness with co-worker Dan, just as she’s agreed to date him! By far the most playful, elegant, touching and accomplished episode yet.

★★★★★ ER

Team GB Homecoming Concert, 7.30pm, BBC1

Some of the biggest names in showbiz come together to welcome Team GB home from the Olympics for a star-spangled party celebrating the athletes' amazing achievements in Tokyo. Greg James and Clara Amfo host from the SSE Arena in Wembley, as a live audience is treated to performances from the likes of Nile Rodgers, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Anne-Marie and Laura Mvula, along with stars from British theatre and dance. Get ready for an unforgettable event looking back at the most magical moments of the Games.

★★★★★ JH

Baptiste, 9pm, BBC1

Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Chambers (Fiona Shaw) has spent 14 months looking for her son Will, but as she and Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) finally get the chance to question the teenager, his stroppy attitude might leave them wishing he’d stayed missing! Having been mute since his sister’s death, Will has now found his voice and reveals what led him and his brother Alex into murky waters... But as a desperate Baptiste becomes convinced that terrorist Gomorrah is preparing another attack, can Will shed light on what's in store?

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Modern Love, Amazon Prime Video

Tobias Menzies and Sophie Okonedo star. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Prepare your heartstrings to be well and truly tugged as this anthology show about love in its many different guises returns for a second series of eight stand-alone short films. Stars such as Kit Harington, Sophie Okonedo and Tobias Menzies explore a range of relationships in tales full of happiness and heartbreak. The sentimentality is delivered in thick layers, yet the format is a refreshing change of pace from the drawn-out dramas that fill so much of the TV schedule.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Book of Life, 1.55pm, C4

With Mexican folk art and characters taking the appearance of wooden marionettes, this visually fabulous animation is a delight. There are elements of the Day of the Dead ceremony and old stories from central America, but there's no need for some of the lame modern-day references Hollywood insists upon. That said, it's a colourful treat and the strong central female character (voiced by Zoe Saldana) works brilliantly.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India , 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 10.15am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Newcastle United v West Ham United, 1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

1pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW Premier League, Tottenham Hotspurs v Manchester City, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW

