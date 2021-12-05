TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Dec. 5

On TV tonight, can the Doctor save the universe again? It's the final episode of Doctor Who: Flux on BBC1 and the Doc has certainly got her work cut out. A thrilling new drama also begins on BBC1, You Don't Know Me and Piers Morgan chats to his friend and former colleague Kate Garraway for his last ever Life Stories on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Doctor Who: Flux, 6.20pm, BBC1

How will The Doctor and her companions survive? (Image credit: BBC)

We’d expect nothing less than the fate of the entire universe at stake in a Doctor Who finale and, terrifyingly, the last episode of the Flux serial opens with the Doctor having apparently lost, and the forces of darkness in control. As showrunner Chris Chibnall told us, ‘The Doctor and all her friends are in the most cataclysmically epic trouble they’ve yet been in’ and we can’t see how she’s going to get out of it – but the one thing keeping our hopes alive is the knowledge that she’s due back on our screens for a festive special…

★★★★ SP

You Don't Know Me, 9pm, BBC1

Samuel Adewunmi plays a man accused of murder. (Image credit: BBC)

Angela Black star Samuel Adewunmi plays a man on trial for a murder he swears he didn’t commit in this engaging four-part drama. Based on a novel by barrister Imran Mahmood, the story follows Hero (Samuel) as he explains to a jury how he came to be the prime suspect in the killing of a local drug dealer after trying to save the woman he loves. It’s a deep and original tale, which is perfectly complemented by the tense storytelling of Vigil creator Tom Edge, who adapted it for TV. Continues tomorrow.

★★★★★ SMA

Piers Morgan's Life Stories, 8pm, ITV

Kate Garraway is the last of Piers’ guests. (Image credit: ITV)

Earlier this year, Piers Morgan announced he’d be leaving Life Stories after 12 years and more than 100 shows. But he’s picked a great guest for his last-ever show – his former GMB colleague Kate Garraway. There’s a lot to talk about, as Kate looks back over her life and reveals the devastating impact Covid-19 has had upon her husband Derek Draper (which she documented in her award-winning film Finding Derek earlier this year). After revealing her own story, Kate is then taking over the hot seat as presenter for the next three episodes of the current series, which will air in 2022.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Superman & Lois, BBC iPlayer

Mr & Mrs Superman are here! (Image credit: BBC)

Ever wondered what happened when Superman and Lois Lane got married, tried to live a normal life in the city and had twin boys that turned into grumpy teenagers? No? Well, you don’t need to as this new series, available in full on the BBC iPlayer, begins just there. He may save the world every day, but will two teenage boys tip Superman over the edge? Events soon take the family back to Smallville, the town where Clark Kent grew up, where strange things start to happen. While Tyler Hoechlin as Clark and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois are great as the struggling parents, it’s the teenagers, Jordan and Jonathan, that give the series a new modern twist as they struggle to accept their dad is not like everyone else's and they may be more like him than they ever thought…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Wife, 11.10pm, BBC2

In 1992, Jonathan Pryce's American literary lion is heading to Stockholm to receive a Nobel Prize, his loyal wife (Glenn Close) by his side. For over 30 years the partnership has worked, but the trip brings all manner of secrets, resentments and rage to the surface. A deliciously slippery tale with terrific performances from the leads.

Live Sport

FA Cup, Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle , 11.30am (k-o 12.15pm), ITV

, 11.30am (k-o 12.15pm), ITV Women's FA Cup Final, Arsenal v Chelsea , 1.30pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1

, 1.30pm (k-o 2pm), BBC1 EFL, Queen's Park Rangers v Stoke City , 2.15pm (k-o 2.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2.15pm (k-o 2.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Formula 1, The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 5.25pm (start-time 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Doctor Who: Flux on TV tonight – an edge of your seat final episode.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!