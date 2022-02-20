TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Feb. 20

On TV tonight, the excellent Call the Midwife comes to a close on BBC1, a new travel series begins on Channel 5, Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, while BBC1 drama Chloe continues as does Trigger Point on ITV. Finally, Arlene Phillips joins the judging panel on ITV's Dancing on Ice. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Call the Midwife, season 11, 8pm, BBC1

Nurse Nancy Corrigan played by Megan Cusack. (Image credit: BBC)

Series finales of this period drama are always special, but this week’s conclusion to a consistently brilliant 11th run takes things to another level. With scenes worthy of a disaster movie, emotions run high when we witness the fallout from last week’s terrifying train crash, which has left the lives of Dr Turner and Sister Julienne hanging in the balance… As the Nonnatus House team do their best to assist the injured, there are some deeply moving scenes as our favourite characters rise to the challenge.

★★★★★ CC



Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, 9pm, Channel 5

Jane relaxes at Bridlington. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Singer and presenter Jane showcases the delights of her beloved home county. From the rolling Yorkshire Dales to the seaside resorts of Scarborough and Bridlington, Jane travels around in a trusty Vauxhall Viva like the one she drove as a teenager. Her first destination is the picturesque town of Holmfirth, the location for hit sitcom Last of the Summer Wine, where she takes a peek inside Nora Batty’s house. She also shows viewers places that hold special memories, including her home town of Wakefield, aka ‘Wakey’, and stunning beauty spot Newmillerdam.

★★★★ TL



Chloe, 9pm, BBC1

Becky tries to solve the mystery. (Image credit: BBC)

We think Becky (Erin Doherty) deserves a medal for worming her way into the lives of her one-time friend Chloe’s loved ones in her guise of ‘Sasha’. We’re not sure we could last more than five minutes with the self-obsessed bunch! While Chloe’s widower Elliot, whom ‘Sasha’ is dating, is becoming increasingly intense, Chloe’s snooty pal Liv is now distinctly ‘off’ with ‘Sasha’ over said relationship. As Becky tries to put the final pieces of the jigsaw together concerning Chloe’s death, storm clouds are gathering… Concludes tomorrow.

★★★★ CC

Trigger Point, 9pm, ITV

How much more can Lana take? (Image credit: ITV)

Vicky McClure’s Lana was already traumatised following the loss of pal Nut, so watching her brother die in a car bomb has pushed her to the edge. While Lana wrestles with her guilt after failing to save poor Billy, the bomber continues their campaign of terror with a lethal gas bomb. It’s a pacy fifth instalment, filled with frayed nerves, tense moments and a big breakthrough.

★★★★ SMA

Dancing on Ice 2022, 6pm, ITV

The Dancing on Ice judges. (Image credit: ITV)

Our remaining stars skate to the best of the West End and Broadway as DOI celebrates Musicals Week. They’re performing for an extra pair of expert eyes, with choreographer Arlene Phillips joining as a guest judge. Everyone will be hoping to deliver a crowd-pleaser that leaves the audience clamouring for an encore, but who will extend their run with a box-office smash, and which pair will be posting an early closing notice?

★★★★ SP



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a huge blow having been thrown off an upcoming tour with singer Shy Baldwin. A full-on meltdown ensues on the way back from the airport, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on the cab, using a branch! However the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her act and future. Meanwhile, there’s family-related chaos as her parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award winning series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Gone Girl, 11.30pm, C4

A married couple's dark secrets spill forth in this enjoyably slippery thriller based

on Gillian Flynn's bestseller. Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike's golden girl Amy has vanished and husband Nick (Ben Affleck) is the prime suspect. As the cunning mystery unfolds amid a media circus, director David Fincher tugs our sympathies this way and that while springing twists and traps with stomach-lurching suddenness. Affleck is excellent, but Pike's chilly portrayal steals the film.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 (Closing Ceremony 12pm, BBC1)

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 (Closing Ceremony 12pm, BBC1) Premier League, Leeds United v Manchester United , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Women's Football, Arnold Clark Cup, England v Spain , 2.30pm (k-o 3.15pm), ITV

, 2.30pm (k-o 3.15pm), ITV Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

