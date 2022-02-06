TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Feb. 6

On TV tonight, thrilling new drama Chloe begins on BBC1, Trigger Point continues on ITV, is Lana about to go rogue? On BBC1, Call the Midwife continues, The Green Planet comes to a close and the channel celebrates the reign of Queen Elizabeth II in one-off documentary, The Queen: 70 Glorious Years. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Chloe, 9pm, BBC1

Erin Doherty stars as Becky. (Image credit: BBC)

Erin Doherty was fabulous in the last two series of The Crown as Princess Anne, and she’s just as compelling in this thriller as lonely office temp Becky. After stylish Chloe, who Becky obsessively follows on social media, appears to take her own life, Becky embarks on a mission to learn more. This involves adopting a glamorous new persona – Sasha – and befriending Chloe’s nearest and dearest. But can she keep up the pretence and get to the truth? With twists aplenty, and an unconventional heroine to follow, this is an addictive watch.

★★★★ CC

Trigger Point, 9pm, ITV

Is Lana about to go rogue? (Image credit: ITV)

Lana left us in the lurch with a cliffhanger-ending last week, and tonight’s episode gets off to an explosive start as the Expo battles to save the man trapped in the mosque. When the dust eventually settles, a far-right group calling themselves The Crusaders claim responsibility for the device, as vengeance for the Westhaven attack. However, Lana has found some interesting evidence that suggests the two bombs were actually planted by the same group. The police don’t agree, but no one ever got anywhere by obeying orders in the world of TV drama!

★★★★ SMA

Call the Midwife, season 11, 8pm, BBC1

Sister Monica Joan is troubled. (Image credit: BBC)

Our favourite nuns and midwives feel almost like family now, so it’s quite hard to see poor Lucille (Leonie Elliott) struggling as she returns to work after her traumatic miscarriage last week. Meanwhile, Shelagh faces one of the toughest cases of her career when she helps a pregnant young hippie who is squatting in a warehouse that Matthew owns. But are storm clouds gathering as a raven mysteriously appears in the parlour at Nonnatus House? Thinking it is an omen forewarning impending doom, superstitious Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) heads to a troubled clairvoyant (a lovely turn from guest star Frances Tomelty) to find out more…

★★★★ CC

The Green Planet, 7pm, BBC1

A ‘living bridge’ in India. (Image credit: BBC)

As the series draws to a close, David Attenborough looks at humanity’s vital but ever-changing relationship with plants. There’s incredible footage of India’s Khasi community, who have trained the roots of rubber fig trees to form ‘living bridges’ across rivers. And in Brazil, the sight of a former cattle ranch that has been successfully converted back to rainforest offers a glimmer of hope.

★★★★ CC

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years, 6pm, BBC1

Exactly 70 years ago today, Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne at the age of just 25, her father King George VI having died while she was in Kenya with Prince Philip. There will be national celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer, but for her record-breaking anniversary, this special documentary features highlights of her seven decades as monarch. David Attenborough and Paul McCartney are among a host of stars paying tribute.

★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Teacher, episodes 1-4, My5

Samuel Bottomley as Kyle and Sheridan Smith as teacher Jenna. (Image credit: Channel 5)

English teacher Jenna Garvey (Sheridan Smith) is popular with staff and pupils alike, but outside of work her life is going off the rails – and after one particularly drunken night out, she’s horrified to be arrested for sleeping with one of her 15-year-old pupils, Kyle (Ackley Bridge’s Samuel Bottomley). As she desperately tries to piece together her memories of that night, Jenna has to face her own demons and ask herself: is she capable of such a despicable act? Thanks to a sharp script and top-notch performances, this four-parter – also starring former Strictly champ Kelvin Fletcher – will keep you guessing.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Sorry We Missed You, 10pm, BBC2

Debbie Honeywood, Katie Proctor, Rhys Stone and Kris Hitchen star. (Image credit: BBC)

For long the keeper of cinema's conscience, Ken Loach turns his compassionate gaze on the downsides of the gig economy. Working-class grafter Ricky (Kris Hitchen) reckons he has found a way to improve the lot of his debt-strapped family when he starts work in Newcastle as a self-employed delivery driver. But the many strings attached to the job quickly push Ricky, his care worker wife Abby (Debbie Honeywood) and their two children (Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor) towards breaking point. The film isn't as searing as Loach's last effort, I, Daniel Blake, but it remains both moving and telling.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Six Nations Rugby, France v Italy , 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), ITV

, 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), ITV The FA Cup, Nottingham Forest v Leicester City, 3.30pm (k-o 4pm), BBC1

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Chloe on TV tonight – Erin Doherty is great in this intriguing drama about the social media generation.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!