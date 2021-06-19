TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, June 20

On TV tonight Joan Collins is back for a second chat on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, June's on the run as a new series of The Handmaid's Tale begins, and compelling drama Time comes to an end. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Piers Morgan's Life Stories: Joan Collins, 9pm, ITV

Joan Collins becomes the second guest, after Vinnie Jones, to appear twice on Piers Morgan’s show. The glamorous Dame’s first appearance was in 2010, when Piers quizzed her on how she retains her looks, her five husbands, Hollywood’s casting-couch system, and her relationship with future star Warren Beatty. Since then, she’s added to her long list of screen credits with roles in Benidorm, The Royals and American Horror Story. She’s crammed so much living into her 88 years, Piers is unlikely to run out of questions. Will a third visit be necessary?

★★★ IM

The Handmaid's Tale, 9pm, C4

June takes refuge at a rural safe house. (Image credit: C4)

As the dystopian drama returns, June (Elisabeth Moss) and her fellow rebel Handmaids have scored a major victory by smuggling 86 children out of Gilead and into the safety of Canada – but it’s come at a cost, with June sustaining a gunshot wound that left her fighting for her life. She’s now recovering at a Mayday safe house in the countryside, which seems at first like an idealistic commune – but after witnessing an abusive outburst from Esther (Mckenna Grace), the 14-year-old wife of 60-something Commander Keyes who owns the estate, June knows something is also rotten in her new home…

★★★★ SP

Time, 9pm, BBC1

Will Marie-Louise’s restorative justice help Mark? (Image credit: BBC)

Shocking, heart-rending but utterly addictive, this series has been one of the year’s stand-out dramas, and we’ve followed every traumatic turn in the lives of fragile jailbird Mark and beleaguered prison officer Eric. In this stunning finale, with Eric continuing to go against his own strict moral code by smuggling in more illegal goods to protect his son, there’s no let-up. Meanwhile, as Mark receives tragic news, chaplain Marie-Louise (the brilliant Siobhan Finneran) asks him to go on day release and attend a conference to talk about his crime. Can he finally come to terms with what he has done?

★★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I May Destroy You, season one, BBC iPlayer

Michael Coel as Arabella. (Image credit: Various Artists Ltd)

This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month’s BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Pretty Woman, 9pm, Channel 5

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star. (Image credit: Front Row)

Rich but endlessly unhappy Richard Gere falls for poor but perma-cheerful Julia Roberts in one of the unlikeliest (but cutest) romances of all time.

Live sport

French Grand Prix, 1.55pm (start-time 2pm), Sky Sports F1/NOW (highlights, 6.30pm, C4)

1.55pm (start-time 2pm), Sky Sports F1/NOW (highlights, 6.30pm, C4) UEFA Euro 2020 Italy v Wales, 3.55pm (k-o 5pm), ITV/S4C

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 7.30pm, ITV

7.30pm, ITV Coronation Street, 8pm, ITV

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Piers Morgan's Life Stories on TV tonight – Joan Collins baring all – again!

