TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, March 20

Dynasties II, 8pm, BBC Two

The first family are pumas in Patagonia. (Image credit: BBC)

Back in 2018, the first run of this outstanding series, beautifully narrated by David Attenborough, followed a range of captivating animal families who were struggling to safeguard their futures. Now, four more clans are coming under the spotlight, beginning with pumas in Patagonia. Indomitable mum Rupestre faces an unenviable fight to rear four cubs alone amid extreme weather and fierce competition for territory from a rival. But when Rupestre has to fight an aggressive male to protect her cubs and one of the babies subsequently goes missing, your heart will be in your mouth…

Peaky Blinders, season 6, 9pm, BBC One

Can Arthur ease Tommy’s pain? (Image credit: BBC)

Following the heartbreaking events at the end of last week’s episode, tonight we see the Peaky Blinders boss try to bury his considerable pain inside himself – along with a lot of other demons. Tommy begins by setting off for Liverpool to meet Hayden Stagg, the union convenor who’s been skimming the gang’s opium – which means we finally get to see Cillian Murphy and Stephen Graham sharing the screen. Aware of his growing list of enemies, Tommy could do with some new allies as this concluding series approaches the final straight.

The Ipcress File, 9pm, ITV

How will Dalby react to a shocking proposal? (Image credit: ITV)

Things are heating up quite literally this week as the spies head to Beirut on the trail of ruthless mercenary Randall, who has kidnapped scientist Dawson in his clutches. Harry and Jean arrive in Lebanon with the intention of tracing some of Randall’s local contacts. However, their mission takes another dangerous turn, and, as they open up about their personal issues, they grow closer… Meanwhile, their boss Dalby (Tom Hollander) encounters shady Russian agent Stok, who makes a shocking proposal.

The Speedshop, 8pm, BBC Two

Titch and Toby try out the new bike and sidecar. (Image credit: BBC)

Adrenaline junkie and former Special Forces op Toby is desperate to get back onto a motorbike. But since he was shot in Afghanistan in 2009 he’s been paralysed from the neck down and relies on a ventilator. Friend and former colleague Titch Cormack and his team face a huge challenge in planning a specially adapted sidecar. But the look on Toby’s face when he gets on the road and feels the wind in his hair is more than worth all their hard work.

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, 9pm, BBC Two

Romesh gets to grips with Romanian culture. (Image credit: BBC)

When he thinks of Romania, Romesh can only picture Dracula and pop group

The Cheeky Girls, but determined to find out more, he’s spending the week there with his guide Angi. After meeting at the stunning Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, the pair head off to experience some traditional theatre, learn about the country’s dark past and marvel at its impressive natural beauty. They also visit Bran Castle, which leaves Romesh a little underwhelmed, and go paragliding over the Carpathian Mountains, which is maybe a little overwhelming for someone who usually likes to keep his feet firmly on the ground.

Top Boy, season 4, Netflix

Ashley Walters (left) returns as Dushane. (Image credit: Netflix)

As the gritty urban drama makes its hotly anticipated return, we find drug dealer Dushane (Ashley Walters) making more money than ever. Life with Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo, aka Little Simz) is going well too, meaning Dushane has even started thinking about a life away from London. But when a problem from an unexpected quarter arises, it threatens to bring everything crashing down. Kane Robinson returns as Sully, who's still haunted by killing his friend, Dris and Micheal Ward is back as Jamie.

A Million Little Pieces, BBC Two, 10pm

In their first cinematic collaboration since Nowhere Boy, director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor-husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson join forces for this straight-up adaptation of James Frey’s controversial memoir of addiction and rehab. It’s a full-blooded portrayal, beginning with Aaron’s Frey at rock bottom, and follows him as he navigates the difficult road towards recovery. An excellent Billy Bob Thornton co-stars as a flamboyant onesie-wearing addict.



The FA Cup, Crystal Palace vs Everton , 11.45am (k-o 12.30pm), ITV

, 11.45am (k-o 12.30pm), ITV The FA Cup, Southampton vs Manchester City , 2.35pm (k-o 3pm), BBC One

, 2.35pm (k-o 3pm), BBC One Formula 1, The Bahrain Grand Prix , 2.55pm (start time 3pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2.55pm (start time 3pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW The FA Cup, Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, 5.15pm (k-o 6pm), ITV

Don't miss Dynasties II on TV tonight – fantastic footage of some amazing animals, narrated by who else but Sir David.

