TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Nov. 28

On TV tonight, is Talitha guilty? Find out tonight as Showtrial comes to a close on BBC1, a new series begins on Sky Atlantic, American Rust and on Disney+, Marvel's Hawkeye gets his own series with episodes released weekly. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Showtrial, 9pm, BBC1

Celine Buckens as Talitha Campbell. (Image credit: BBC)

Who killed Hannah? The jury will deliver a verdict at the end of this finale to the compelling legal drama in which posh student Talitha and her friend Dhillon stand accused of murder. They take the stand to give significantly different versions of what happened on the night of the ball. Meanwhile, DI Cassidy’s decision over what evidence to disclose to the prosecution could come back to haunt her, and lawyer Cleo must decide whether to let the jury hear about Talitha’s past, despite her client saying she doesn’t believe in a ‘blame the parents’ defence.

★★★★ IM

American Rust, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW

Jeff Daniels stars as jaded police chief Del Harris. (Image credit: Sky Atlantic)

If you enjoyed Mare of Easttown, check out this new drama, which also revolves around a world-weary cop on a murder case in an overlooked Pennsylvania community. Set in what was a once-thriving industrial town now blighted by unemployment and opioid addiction, the drama begins with local police chief Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) discovering the body of an ex-cop in an abandoned steel mill. With evidence suggesting that the son of Del’s on-off girlfriend was at the scene of the crime, Del impulsively hides a key piece of evidence before police back-up arrives…

★★★★ ER

Marvel's Hawkeye, Disney+

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye. (Image credit: Disney+)

After 10 years as a reliable ensemble player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) gets a turn in the spotlight in this six-part miniseries. After visiting New York to see a musical about Captain America (no, really), Clint finds himself confronted by demons of his vigilante past, which puts his plan to return to see his family for Christmas in jeopardy. Help is at hand, though, in the form of his biggest fan, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The first two episodes are available now, with new episodes released every Wednesday.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

The Fab Four. (Image credit: Disney+)

An absolute must for Beatles fans, this three-part, six-hour documentary from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is made up of unused footage from the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which captured the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded the album of the same name. While the original film conveyed this as a fractious experience, Jackson’s series showcases the fun the band – together with producer George Martin and guest keyboard player Billy Preston – were having as they raced to finish 14 tracks ahead of a TV special that never happened. Musos will enjoy hearing familiar songs as works in progress, as well as the jam sessions, jokes and famous rooftop performance.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Vanishing, 11pm, C4

Inspired by a real-life puzzler – the disappearance of three Scottish lighthouse keepers from an island in the Outer Hebrides in 1900 – this is an intriguing and unnerving tale. Gerard Butler stars as bluff family man James Ducat, Peter Mullan plays widowed veteran Thomas Marshall and Connor Swindells young recruit Donald McArthur. As they embark on a six-week stint on the remote island, the suspense is as slow burning as a lighthouse wick.



Live Sport

Snooker: UK Championship , 12.45pm, BBC2

, 12.45pm, BBC2 Premier League, Brentford v Everton , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Saracens v Sale Sharks , 2pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1

, 2pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League, Chelsea v Manchester United, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Showtrial on TV tonight – a thrilling conclusion to the series.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!