TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Oct. 10

The Larkins, 8pm, ITV

Life has many ups and downs for the loveable Larkins. (Image credit: ITV)

We’re in need of comfort viewing in the autumn, and this new adaptation of The Darling Buds of May from Simon Nye (The Durrells) hits the spot. Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan star as Pop and Ma Larkin, leading an idyllic life on their Kent farm with six children and various guests. With big shoes to fill – the hit 1990s adaptation starred David Jason, Pam Ferris and a then unknown Catherine Zeta-Jones – the cast, including Ameila Bullmore as Miss Pilchester and Peter Davison as the vicar – do a ‘perfick’ job.

★★★★ IM

Ridley Road, 9pm, BBC1

Rory Kinnear as Jordan and Agnes O'Casey as Vivien. (Image credit: BBC)

Shaking off the shackles of her sheltered upbringing, Vivien Epstein (Agnes O’Casey) delves into the dangerous world of the National Socialist Movement. Determined to find her boyfriend Jack, who’s working undercover for the Jewish resistance, The 62 Group, she decides to charm the NSM’s fanatical leader Colin Jordan, who she realises is training an anti-Semitic army. But her naivety means her secrets aren’t safe and this puts her in danger. Hearing the group’s hate-ridden speeches is stomach-churning but this is a story worth telling as it shows the rise of fascism in 1960’s Britain.

★★★★★ NH

Angela Black, 9pm, ITV

Angela and Olivier Black have a dark secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Joanne Froggatt gives a typically knockout performance as troubled mum Angela in this powerful drama from the creators of Liar and Baptiste, which explores the devastating impact of domestic abuse. While desperately trying to keep the violence she suffers at the hands of her husband Olivier (Michiel Huisman) a secret, Angela is thinking about how to leave him. But her world is turned upside down when she meets Ed a stranger (Samuel Adewunmi), who claims to be a private investigator and delivers terrible news to her about Olivier. Who will she trust and can she find the strength to fight back?

★★★★★ CC



Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Among the Stars, season 1, Disney+

Captain Chris Cassidy. (Image credit: Disney+)

The dangers of space moonwalks are brought vividly to life in a behind-the-scenes look at the world of NASA and its astronauts. This six-part docuseries follows Captain Chris Cassidy as he takes on a critically important mission to the International Space Station to repair a $2billion science experiment, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), which aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Filmed over two years, the series combines personal video diaries and film footage – with cameras stationed both on Earth and in space – to show viewers the high-stakes work of the NASA team.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Zootropolis, 3.05pm, BBC1

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are the animal stars of this fun animation. (Image credit: DISNEY)

Set in a world where both predator and prey have set aside their differences to live together, this follows the story of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin), the first rabbit cop in the city of Zootropolis, where she becomes involved with a smart-ass fox, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), and together they dig into a massive conspiracy. The jokes aim for adults as well as kids and have bullseye precision, while the animation is simply stunning.

Live Sport

Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix , 12.55pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 12.55pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premiership Rugby Union, Wasps v Northampton Saints, 2pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1

