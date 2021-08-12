TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, August 12

On TV tonight, don't miss brilliant drama I Am Danielle on C4, a new series of the hard-hitting Ambulance begins on BBC1 and the Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi, has to put her money where her mouth is in Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare on Channel 5. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

I Am Danielle, 9pm, C4

Letitia Wright and CJ Beckford star. (Image credit: C4)

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright stars in tonight’s second powerful story from C4’s I Am anthology. She plays 20-something Danielle, a successful fashion photographer with high romantic ideals, who struggles with the idea of trust. Against her better judgment, Danielle slowly finds herself falling in love with a charming model called Michael (Victoria’s CJ Beckford), who’s full of flattery and seems to restore her faith in love. But after tagging Michael in an online post, Danielle hears from an old college friend, Natalie (Simona Brown), who reveals a truly horrifying secret from Michael’s past…

★★★★★ HD

Ambulance, 9pm, BBC1

Two paramedics head out for another busy shift. (Image credit: BBC)

Filmed during the second wave of the pandemic, the crews and control room staff at the North West Ambulance Service are battling against an unrelenting tide of positive COVID cases, hospitals at capacity and staff at breaking point as the new series begins. Then Storm Christoph rages through the region, stretching the service even further as waiting times increase not just because of the pressures of COVID but also due to the bad weather and road closures. A stark reminder of how much we have asked of our frontline NHS services and how much they have bravely and consistently given.

★★★★★ JL

Alex Polizzi: My Hotel Nightmare, 9pm, Channel 5

Mother and daughter Olga and Alex. (Image credit: Channel 5)

'What have I done?’ despairs Alex Polizzi as she stands in the building site that she hopes one day will be her new luxury hotel. The Hotel Inspector has gone into business with her mum, Olga, who is also hugely experienced in the hospitality business, but they’ve borrowed a lot of money (£2.5 million!) to turn a higgledy-piggledy building in East Sussex into a fabulous new hotel. But with costs spiralling and problems behind every crumbling wall, Alex is left wondering if she should stick to telling other people how to run their businesses…

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Mr Corman, season 1, Apple TV+

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt stars as teacher Mr Corman. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (3rd Rock from the Sun) stars in this comedy drama as Josh Corman, a wannabe musician and teacher searching for meaning in his life. After breaking up with his fiancée Megan (Juno Temple) he’s been living with his best friend Victor (Narcos star Arturo Castro) and his mental health has taken a bit of a beating. His mother, played by An Officer and a Gentleman star Debra Winger, does her best to cheer him up, but usually ends up making things worse. Watch out for the innovative use of musical fantasy sequences, such as Josh flying through the night sky after a disastrous date. An honest and engaging 10-part series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Megamind, 2.50pm, Film4

Will Ferrell voices alien supervillain Megamind. (Image credit: Film4)

This superhero spoof movie from DreamWorks has it all: bright and clever animation, a smashing story, lots of laughs, exciting action and terrific characters. Will Ferrell is splendid as the voice of alien supervillain Megamind who, having defeated his lifelong nemesis, the heroic Metro Man (Brad Pitt), is casting about for a new dastardly purpose in life. Tina Fey adds an extra layer of fun as news reporter Roxanne Ritchi.

Live Sport

Test Cricket, England v India, 10am, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC1

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm, ITV

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Don't miss I Am Danielle on TV tonight — an intriguing drama with great performances from the stellar cast.

