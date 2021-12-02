TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Dec. 2

On TV tonight, Mary is cooking for friends and family as Mary Berry: Love to Cook continues on BBC2. If you need a bit of festive inspiration then Luxury Christmas for Less on C4 is for you and on BBC2 Nadiya's Fast Flavours is full of healthy and fresh recipes. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Mary Berry: Love to Cook, 8pm, BBC2

Mary with Harrison Ward or the 'Fell Foodie' as he's known in Cumbria. (Image credit: BBC)

Mary is turning her attention to cooking for family and friends – ‘It’s how I show those around me that I care’ – so it’s fitting that daughter Annabel joins her as she forages for tasty goodies, including samphire and radishes, in Carmarthen Bay with foraging expert Craig Evans. Then, in Cumbria, Harrison Ward, known as the ‘Fell Foodie’, stuns Dame Mary when he rustles up sea bass and a sponge cake for her using a camping stove on the fellside. Meanwhile, back in Mary’s own kitchen, salmon, beetroot tart, roast beef and a stunning choccy cake are all on the menu.

★★★★ CC

Luxury Christmas for Less, 8pm, C4

Sabrina and Sophie lift the lid on festive bargains. (Image credit: C4)

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, which means it’s time to go shopping! Grab a pen and paper while Sabrina Grant and Sophie Morgan take the legwork out of finding the season’s best bargains. Tonight, in part one of two, they reveal how to get bang for your buck when planning a deluxe Christmas, unwrapping the secrets of cheaper gin, sniffing out perfume bargains and discovering a shortcut to affordable diamonds. Also on the menu are the best buys for smoked salmon and Christmas puds. Timely telly that’s right on the money!

★★★★ ER



Nadiya's Fast Flavours, 8.30pm, BBC2

The zing’s the thing for Nadiya. (Image credit: BBC)

In tonight’s episode it’s all about fresh and healthy dishes that still pack a flavour punch but don’t require a nap after eating. First, it’s squash and saffron soup, using butternut squash and the juice and zest of a grapefruit for extra zing. There’s also a Thai cucumber salad with prawns, and then a delicious-looking apple and olive cake that is gluten-free and vegan. Finally, Nadiya creates an alternative Sunday roast using a side of salmon that’s covered in a fresh salsa verde, served with roasted onions and salmon-skin crackling.

★★★★ JL

The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+

The Fab Four. (Image credit: Disney+)

An absolute must for Beatles fans, this three-part, six-hour documentary from The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is made up of unused footage from the 1970 documentary Let It Be, which captured the Fab Four as they wrote, rehearsed and recorded the album of the same name. While the original film conveyed this as a fractious experience, Jackson’s series showcases the fun the band – together with producer George Martin and guest keyboard player Billy Preston – were having as they raced to finish 14 tracks ahead of a TV special that never happened. Musos will enjoy hearing familiar songs as works in progress, as well as the jam sessions, jokes and famous rooftop performances.

Single All the Way, Netflix

Michael Urie and Jennifer Coolidge star. (Image credit: Netflix)

Desperate to avoid his family nagging him about being perenially single, Peter (Michael Urie) persuades his best friend to join him for the festive season and pretend to be his date. But when Peter’s mother sets Peter up on a blind date with a handsome spin instructor (Luke MacFarlane), the romantic plan soon begins to unravel. Also in the unhelpful mix is singleton Aunt Sandy, played by The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge. This is flamboyant camp fun galore, with jingle bells on top!

