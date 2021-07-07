TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, July 8

On TV tonight it's Rob & Romesh vs Team GB, ITV revisits Diana's Decades, and another family learns how to Eat, Shop, Save. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Rob & Romesh vs Team GB, 9pm, Sky One/NOW

Two men in top physical condition. (Image credit: Sky One)

The Olympics are only a few weeks away, but before Team GB takes on the rest of the world in Tokyo, Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett make a late claim for a place in the squad. In the first of four new episodes, some of Britain’s leading Olympians put the comedians through their paces as they try their hands at weightlifting and field hockey, before facing the freezing rapids in the canoe slalom. Good luck lads!

★★★★ NC

Diana's Decades, 9pm, ITV

Princess Diana’s story is put in the context of the country at the time, with archive footage and contributions from the likes of Trisha Goddard and biographer Andrew Morton. It starts with a reminder that, while contraception and anti-discrimination laws advanced women’s rights, Diana’s ‘fairytale romance’ with Charles, of which her virginity was a crucial part, was out of step with the times. Meanwhile, against a backdrop of recession and social unrest, posh Sloane Diana managed to win over the public and make the Royal Family more relatable.

★★★ IM

Eat, Shop, Save, 7.30pm (times vary), ITV

The Lowthers from Newcastle. (Image credit: ITV)

The Lowther family from Newcastle are given food for thought when Ranvir Singh and team visit. Dad Steve loves to cook from scratch, the problem is he enriches his dishes with cream and butter. Can chef Dale convince him that some simple swaps will make a big difference? Meanwhile, busy mum Claire is struggling with her weight after a hip operation. Enter personal trainer Marvin, who helps her hop onto the highway of good health.

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Penguin Town, Netflix

The penguins join the locals in Simon's Town, South Africa. (Image credit: Netflix)

A delightful docuseries filmed not in the icy cold of Antarctica but in the warm climes of South Africa, where jackass penguins mingle with the local human population on the beaches of Simon's Town near Cape Town. As always, they are irresistible.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Vanishing, 9pm, Film4/All 4

Lighthouse keepers James, Thomas and Donald. (Image credit: Film4)

Fans of a good Scandi noir will enjoy this thriller based on the true story of the Flannan Isle Mystery. Gerard Butler – not in Hollywood action-man mode for a change – plays one of three keepers in a remote Hebrides lighthouse whose daily grind of wick-trimming and dull food is disturbed when first a dead body and then a trunk full of gold turn up. Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells round out a strong cast.

Live sport

Wimbledon, from 12.30pm, BBC1 & BBC2

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 7pm & 8pm, ITV

7pm & 8pm, ITV EastEnders , 7.35pm, BBC1

7.35pm, BBC1 Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Rob & Romesh vs Team GB on TV tonight — sporting shenanigans from the comedy duo.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!