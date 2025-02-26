Rob Beckett's Smart TV season 2: release date, host, guests and everything we know

Comedian Rob Beckett is back with more TV mayhem with Rob Beckett's Smart TV season 2 — the comedy show all about the magic of television.

The first season of the TV quiz show saw a host of celebrity guests join Rob and his team captains Josh Widdicombe and Alison Hammond as they battled it out to be crowned winners - and now the trio are back!

Each week, celebrity guests will battle through a series of competitive, chaotic rounds to determine who knows the most about TV... these famous faces might be ON TV, but how much do they actually know about the shows on telly?

Speaking of the show returning for a second season, Rob Beckett said: “I'm delighted to be back hosting the best TV quiz show about TV on TV at the time of writing. Alison and Josh are on excellent form as per usual and the guests this year are absolute legends at the top of the game. It was one of the highlights of my year making this show and I can't wait for everyone to see it.”

Here's everything we know about Rob Beckett's Smart TV season 2...

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV season 2 starts on Sky and streaming service NOW on Wednesday, March 5. Episodes will then air weekly.

Rob Beckett's Smart TV season 2 hosts

Host Rob is joined for the second series by returning captains Josh Widdicombe and Alison Hammond, as the trio welcome some of the UK’s favourite personalities to celebrate and battle it out on all things ‘telly’.

Each week sees a new gang of famous faces join the quiz. (Image credit: Sky/NOW TV)

Rob Beckett's Smart TV season 2 celebrity guests

As well as Alison Hammond and Josh Widdicombe on the show as captains, there is a whole host of famous faces joining the show for each episode.

Here is the full lineup for season 2...

Episode One: Danny Dyer, Richard Osman, Richard Ayoade, Motsi Mabuse

Episode Two: Helen George, Sopẹ́ Dìrísù, Judi Love, Gyles Brandreth

Episode Three: David Mitchell, Kadiff Kirwan, Ryan Sampson, Anna Richardson

Episode Four: Steve Pemberton, Tom Allen, Kola Bokinni, Alex Jones

Episode Five: Jason Watkins, Charlotte Ritchie, Richard Madeley, Chris McCausland

Episode Six: Himesh Patel, Carol Vorderman, Emmett J Scanlan, Kerry Godliman

Is there a trailer for Rob Beckett's Smart TV season 2?

No, sadly there isn't a trailer yet, but if one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on Rob Beckett’s Smart TV season 2

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV is produced by Talkback (a Fremantle label) and Executive Produced by Director of Programmes, Kate Edmunds, and Mark Barrett. The Smart TV Podcast (w/t) will be produced by Tom Corrigan. The series was commissioned by Phil Edgar Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment at Sky. Shirley Jones is the Commissioning Editor.

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV returns to Sky and streaming service NOW on Wednesday 5 March.