TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Nov. 18

Mary Berry shows she's not resting on her laurels as she reveals the new ingredients giving a fresh flavour to her dishes in Mary Berry: Love to Cook on BBC2, on Channel 5 crime drama Dalgliesh continues and back on BBC2 Nadiya's Fast Flavours reveals the dishes she turns to on busy days.

Mary Berry: Love to Cook, 8pm, BBC2

Mary Berry enjoys trying new flavours in tonight's tasty episode. (Image credit: BBC)

Proving you’re never too old to try new things, 86-year-old Mary is embracing different flavours and ingredients in a tasty episode. She reveals her new go-to flavour is white miso paste, which she uses to create marinated tiger prawns and duck legs, Japanese-style, a modern take on the 1970s classic duck à l’orange. She also explores plant-based food with father and son Mike and Joe and tries Nigerian cuisine for the first time at Brixton restaurant Chishuru. We’re also treated to a demonstration of how to cook a Nordic seed loaf, while a classic lemon tart gets a fresh new twist.

Dalgliesh, 9pm, Channel 5

Dalgliesh investigates two deaths in a church. (Image credit: Channel 5)

In the last of these two-part 1970s-set dramas (concluding tomorrow), DCI Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) is back in London, where he’s investigating two macabre deaths in a church in Paddington. One victim is a vagrant, the other is a former MP from an aristocratic family who was recently linked to a tabloid scandal. It’s a grim introduction to the Met for DS Kate Miskin (Carlyss Peer), who helped Dalgliesh on his previous case in Dorset. She doesn’t exactly get a warm welcome from DS Masterston (Jeremy Irvine), whose laddish cockiness soon turns into something much more repellent. This has been a very watchable adaptation of PD James’ crime novels and we’d welcome a second series.

Nadiya's Fast Flavours, 8.30pm, BBC2

Nadiya has some ideas for quick fuss-free recipes. (Image credit: BBC)

Cheery cook Nadiya Hussain has a series of recipes for busy days, starting with a crabstick po’ boy (a type of sandwich with something fried in it). She mixes together crabsticks, chilli and red onion with plenty of coriander and cumin seeds, deep-fries it and then packs it in a soft bread roll with lashings of apple sauce dressing. Dinner is a sweet and sour prawn stir-fry, pudding a cherry, chocolate and cinnamon cake, and the final feast is a saag paneer pilau, which looks delicious and is cooked in one pan with very little fuss.

The Shrink Next Door, season 1 (first three episodes released on Friday, Nov. 12, then weekly), Apple TV+

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell star. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Based on a true story, this intriguing new series stars Will Ferrell as patient Marty Markowitz and Paul Rudd as his psychiatrist Dr Herschkopf. The usually larger-than-life Ferrell is charming as Marty, a gentle soul who suffers panic attacks, is bullied by his ex-girlfriend, and is sent to see a shrink by his concerned sister. Their first session is unconventional – they end up playing basketball – and there are a few warning signs, but Herschkopf does appear to get results. However, as the opening sequences of the first episode teases, their relationship is destined to take a dramatic turn. You’ll enjoy this even more if you don’t already know the remarkable details of this true-life case.

Die Hard, 9.20pm, Sky Cinema Christmas

Bruce Willis stars. (Image credit: Sky)

Things a bit quiet at home? Casually lob in the ‘Is Die Hard a Christmas film?’ question and stand back while friends and family argue it out! It is airing on Sky Cinema Christmas, after all... What we’re not disputing is that it’s the greatest Hollywood actioner of all time, with Bruce Willis as the shoeless cop trapped in a Los Angeles skyscraper while Alan Rickman’s terrorist plays a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. This 1988 box-office smash (with sequels that did even better) was a perfect vehicle for just about everyone involved – even the cheesy ending seems completely fitting.

Grand Slam of Darts, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

EastEnders, 7.35pm, BBC1

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm ITV

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

Neighbours, 6pm, Channel 5

Home and Away, 6pm & 6.30pm, 5Star

