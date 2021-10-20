TV Tonight: our highlights for Thursday, Oct. 21

On TV tonight, it's the final visit to Yorkshire as All Creatures Great and Small comes to a close on Channel 5, newsreader Charlene White delves into her family history in Charlene White: Empire's Child on ITV and Mel Giedroyc presents Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker on C4. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

All Creatures Great and Small, 9pm, Channel 5

Nicholas Ralph stars. (Image credit: Channel 5)

As the series draws to a close tonight, Siegfried is encouraging everyone to seize the day as the prospect of a return to war hovers. James prepares for a visit from his parents, who travel from Scotland. However, his mum gets a huge surprise (or should that be shock?) when James breaks important news over dinner with Helen. There might be tears! Meanwhile, Tristan learns a lesson when there’s a crisis with Mrs Donovan’s dog, and a certain visitor leaves Mrs Hall smiling. A fabulous finale that will leave you wanting more.

★★★★★ TL

Charlene White: Empire’s Child, 9pm, ITV

Newsreader Charlene travels to Jamaica to discover more about her family history. (Image credit: ITV)

Newsreader and Loose Women presenter Charlene White embarks on a journey to discover more about her family story and how that connects to the wider history of Empire and slavery. She starts by exploring a family rumour regarding her great, great grandfather, William Stanbury, who she believes was a white man born in Totnes, Devon. But this is a story full of surprises and Charlene needs to visit Jamaica, the place where William was born, to discover more answers about her heritage. What she finds out is complex, there’s a lot of sadness but also triumph as she visits the land where her ancestors finally found freedom.

★★★★★ JL

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker, 8pm, C4

Mel, Alex and Helen oversee new talent. (Image credit: C4)

Prepare for clouds of sawdust and a host of wood-related puns as Mel Giedroyc begins the hunt to find Britain’s best woodworker. Nine carpenters have their eyes on the title, yet (like a very famous series Mel was formerly involved with) there’s a sense of community to go with the competition, and this opener sees the artisans crafting a double bed from scratch, with their efforts assessed by judges Helen Welch and Alex de Rijke. Set against the backdrop of gorgeous woodland, it’s cosy viewing that’s sure to keep us warm as the nights draw in.

★★★★ SM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I Know What You Did Last Summer, season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Madison Iseman as Lennon. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The end of high school turns deadly for six teenagers in a new adaptation of the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe. Friends Allison, Lennon, Dylan, Johnny, Margot and Riley are leaving their graduation party in Hawaii when they’re involved in a devastating accident. The series’ opening episode gradually reveals what happened on that fateful night, and charts Lennon’s return to her home town the following summer, where there’s a gruesome surprise waiting inside her closet alongside the scrawled message, ‘I know what you did last summer.’ Realising that someone knows their secret, the group face an uneasy reunion as they try to identify their mystery blackmailer. An atmospheric, twist-laden remake.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Poltergeist/Halloween, from 9pm, BBC4

He’s behind you! Jamie Lee Curtis bravely returns. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s that time to steel yourself for scary movie season. Kick off with 1982’s frightener Poltergeist (9pm), where ghosts commune with a family through their TV set. At 10pm (if you’re still above the covers), Halloween (2018) picks up forty years on from John Carpenter’s groundbreaking 1978 horror. Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, now a gun-toting gran, returns for a final showdown with unforgettable cinematic bogeyman Michael Myers.

Live Sport

UEFA Europa Conference League, Vitesse v Tottenham Hotspur, 5.15pm (k-o 5.45pm) BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss All Creatures Great and Small on TV tonight – a heart-warming conclusion to the series.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!