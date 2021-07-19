TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, July 20

Protesters take to the streets after the New Cross house fire.

Uprising, 9pm, BBC1

Steve McQueen's powerful documentary remembers the New Cross house fire in 1981. (Image credit: BBC)

It's been a turbulent period for race relations recently, but it’s by no means the first time Britain has seen such upheaval and Steve McQueen’s visceral new documentary series takes us back forty years to the unrest of 1981. Tonight’s opening episode tells the story of the New Cross house fire, in which 14 black teenagers died, and the Oscar-winner covers the fall-out of that terrible night in two more haunting episodes tomorrow and Thursday. They are powerful tales and the memories of those who witnessed watershed moments such as Black People’s Day of Action and the Brixton riots are vivid.

★★★★★ SMA

Our Family Farm Rescue, 9pm, Channel 5

Adam Henson helps a cattle farm diversify in this new series. (Image credit: Channel 5)

As a nation we love a farming show! But this is an agricultural series with a difference, as Countryfile’s Adam Henson helps struggling farmers diversify in a bid to save their family farms. Each week he’s advising farmers across the UK on various plans, from alpaca treks to glamping pods and even building a smokery. But first up he’s in Greater Manchester with traditional cattle farmers Ian and Karen Taylor, exploring the idea of converting an old hay barn into a wellness centre. Of course there’s a lot of financial risk involved, as well as the pressures of COVID and a new baby in the family. Can the Taylors make their new venture work?

★★★★ HD

Secrets of the Museum, 8pm, BBC2

The cameras return to London's V&A Museum. (Image credit: BBC)

Museums aren’t always stuffed full of ancient artefacts and dusty old relics. Tonight cameras are back behind the scenes of London’s V&A to reveal the secrets of its treasures, including a red lurex and velvet suit recently donated by Slade’s bass guitarist Jim Lea, which he wore back in the band’s 1970s glam rock heyday! But the outrageous outfit takes a lot of painstaking repair before it can go on display alongside costumes worn by other pop legends. As conservator Jo gets to work using a thread almost invisible to the naked eye, Jim shares his memories of the iconic suit and reveals some Slade secrets…

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Young Royals, season one, Netflix

Edvin Ryding stars as Prince Wilhelm. (Image credit: Netflix)

In this involving Swedish drama, the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) is enrolled into a prestigious boarding school following a scandal. But the teen's wish to lead a normal life is soon derailed and he faces having to choose between love and duty.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Snowpiercer, 11.40pm, Film4

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho tackled class warfare head on in his English-language debut, a ferociously exciting sci-fi action thriller that takes place in a frozen future in which humanity's last survivors live on a high-speed train. The haves live in luxury at the front, while the have-nots languish at the back – but revolt is stirring… With Chris Evans as the rebel leader, and also starring Jamie Bell, John Hurt and Tilda Swinton, this is a veritable thrill ride.

Live sport

International T20 Cricket England v Pakistan, 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders , 7.25pm, BBC1

, 7.25pm, BBC1 Emmerdale , 7pm, ITV

, 7pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

