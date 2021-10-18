TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 19

On TV tonight, Dame Judi Dench gets the Who Do You Think You Are? treatment on BBC1, Diversity star Ashley Banjo presents a hard-hitting documentary about racism in the UK, Britain in Black & White, on ITV and the Monica Lewinsky affair with President Bill Clinton is the subject of a brilliant drama, Impeachment: American Crime Story on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Who Do You Think You Are? 9pm, BBC1

Dame Judi Dench has a ball learning about her ancestry. (Image credit: BBC)

Dame Judi Dench’s thrill at the discoveries about her ancestry is utterly infectious in this episode which begins with an emotional look at the wartime experiences of her father, Reginald. But the Shakespeare-loving actor can’t believe her luck when she hears that her maternal 10-times-great-aunt was a royal lady-in-waiting in the castle that inspired Hamlet. Seeing a gleeful Dame Judi whizzing up to the ceiling on a motorised cart to access out-of-reach archives with a Danish historian and declaring it’s, ‘like Back to the Future’ – is an added treat!

★★★★★ CC

Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White, 9pm, ITV

Ashley Banjo presents an honest documentary about racism in the UK today. (Image credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo led Diversity to victory in the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, watched by more than 17 million viewers. But when the dance troupe made an appearance on the show last year, their performance, which referenced Black Lives Matter, sparked an online backlash. Ashley was inspired to make this film about racism.

★★★★ IM

Impeachment: American Crime Story, 9.15pm, BBC2

Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky, played by Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein. (Image credit: BBC)

In 1995, 22-year-old Monica Lewinksy started an unpaid internship at the White House. Three years later, her affair with President Bill Clinton became a national scandal and led to his impeachment. These events are dramatised in the riveting third instalment of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology, following previous series on the OJ Simpson murder trial and the killing of designer Gianni Versace (both available on Netflix). Beanie Feldstein is heartbreaking as the naive, lovestruck Monica while Clive Owen, transformed by prosthetics, is impressive as Bill Clinton. A tale of power, betrayal and political machinations.

★★★★ JE

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I Know What You Did Last Summer, season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Madison Iseman as Lennon. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The end of high school turns deadly for six teenagers in a new adaptation of the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan and the 1997 movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe. Friends Allison, Lennon, Dylan, Johnny, Margot and Riley are leaving their graduation party in Hawaii when they’re involved in a devastating accident. The series’ opening episode gradually reveals what happened on that fateful night, and charts Lennon’s return to her home town the following summer, where there’s a gruesome surprise waiting inside her closet alongside the scrawled message, ‘I know what you did last summer.’ Realising that someone knows their secret, the group face an uneasy reunion as they try to identify their mystery blackmailer. An atmospheric, twist-laden remake.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Last King of Scotland, 11.20pm, Film4

This darkly comic thriller, based on the bestseller by Giles Foden, is a gripping account of how a young Scottish doctor set off for Uganda in the 1970s looking for adventure – but got more than he bargained for when he found himself working as dictator Idi Amin’s personal physician. James McAvoy is suitably naïve as the doc, but Forest Whitaker steals the film with a powerful, Oscar-winning performance as the monster ruler.

Live Sport

EFL, Stoke City v Bournemouth, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Who Do You Think You Are? on TV tonight – Dame Judi Dench is a joy to watch.

