TV Tonight: our highlights for Tuesday, Sept. 28

On TV tonight, it's biscuit week in The Great British Bake Off on C4, vets Peter, Julian and Matt could probably do with a biscuit of two as they treat more tricky animals in Yorkshire Vet on Channel 5 and Alan and co transform another green space in Love Your Garden on ITV. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great British Bake Off, 8pm, C4

Anyone for cake? (Image credit: C4)

Whether you’re a dunker or a cruncher, everyone loves Biscuit Week! To begin with, the bakers have to put their spin on filled brandy snaps for the signature before tackling a jam-themed classic bringing back memories of childhood for the technical. Paul and Prue then prove they are upping the ante this year by asking the contestants to make an interactive toy entirely from biscuits – no pressure there, then! But who will take the biscuit and be crowned Star Baker and who won’t be liking the way the cookie crumbles and will be off home?

★★★★ CC

The Yorkshire Vet, 8pm, Channel 5

Matt and Julian face more tricky operations. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After working out why a cow is foaming at the mouth and reassuring its worried owners, vet Peter Wright heads off to the Greens’ farm to tackle one of his most unwilling patients. Dusty the cat has an injury but as Peter knows only too well, she’s called ‘Devil Cat,’ for a very good reason. Also, Julian operates on a pigeon with a deformed leg that’s brought in by a concerned member of the public and vet Matt investigates what Rolo the cocker spaniel had for lunch, with some very surprising results.

★★★★ JL

Love Your Garden, 8pm, ITV

Katie, Alan and Danny get to work. (Image credit: ITV)

Alan Titchmarsh and team have ambitious plans to transform the garden of Macclesfield care-worker Carl. They hope to turn his backyard into a relaxing woodland glade and forest school, where Carl and his family can forget the stresses of the day and enjoy being in nature together. Also, Frances Tophill is in Accrington with the unenviable task of transforming a tiny concrete courtyard into a slice of forest heaven. It’s a tall order but Frances has a plan to turn this pint-sized plot into an oasis of tranquility.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Foundation, season 1, Apple TV+

Jared Harris stars. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Adapted from the novels by Isaac Asimov, this big-budget series stars The Crown actor Jared Harris. Set in a galactic empire ruled by clones, the 10-part series features Harris as scientific guru Hari Seldon, who has used his new predictive science of ‘psychohistory’ to foresee the fall of the empire in 500 years time. The empire’s rulers are understandably furious and he’s banished into exile. In order to preserve civilisation, Hari and his followers venture to a far-off region of the galaxy to establish a new society – The Foundation – on the planet Terminus. It’s a place where they hope to preserve mankind’s science and knowledge, but there are enemies on other planets who they must also outwit…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Dark Encounter, 11.20pm, Film4

Exactly one year to the day that their eight-year-old daughter went missing, a grieving Pennsylvania family (led by Laura Fraser and Mel Raido) witnesses strange lights in the sky. But that is merely the beginning of a terrifying, but ultimately illuminating, night. This chiller’s an entertaining journey into the unknown, helped by a strong cast, most notably Fraser. It’s also astonishing that all the actors are, in fact, British and it was filmed in Yorkshire

Live Sport

EFL, Middlesbrough v Sheffield, 7.30pm, (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss The Great British Bake Off on TV tonight – settle down with a biccie for this joyous show.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!