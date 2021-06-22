TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, 23 June

On TV tonight Silent Witness star Emilia Fox investigates another cold case on C4's In the Footsteps of Killers, it's the penultimate episode of the thrilling C4 drama Before We Die and Forest Whitaker stars as a 1960s crime boss in Godfather of Harlem on Starzplay. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

In the Footsteps of Killers, 10pm, C4

Actor Emilia Fox hopes to solve the murder of Rita Ellis. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Rita Ellis, an RAF servicewoman, was only 19 when she was brutally murdered on a military base in Buckinghamshire in 1967. Her killer has evaded capture for 54 years. Now Silent Witness star Emilia Fox and criminologist Professor David Wilson are searching for clues to her murderer’s identity. They speak to the last person to see her alive, the police officers on the case, and a woman who was sexually assaulted in the same area months after Rita’s death. But can they get any closer to revealing the identity of the person behind this hideous crime?

★★★★ NH

Before We Die, 9pm, C4

Bianca Mimica, played by Issy Knopfler. (Image credit: C4)

Hannah and Billy now know about the Mimicas’ plan to import a huge shipment of drugs into Bristol, but with inside man Christian still traumatised over Stefan’s death, they’re struggling to get information about when and where it will happen – and the investigation suffers a further blow when the Mimicas get a patsy to confess to Sean’s murder. But now that Bianca knows her family are lying about Stefan, can she be convinced to turn informant? A blood-curdling revelation in the closing moments sets the wheels in motion for a thrilling finale next week.

★★★★★ SP

Godfather of Harlem, Starzplay

Forest Whitaker plays crime boss Bumpy Johnson. (Image credit: Starzplay)

This compelling drama, set in 1960s Harlem, and based on the true story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) returns for a second season. Bumpy is in hiding after the Italian Mafia marked him for death following the murder of a made man. But Bumpy’s got a plan to turn the tables, involving striking a deal with the ‘French Connection’ – the network through which heroin is transported from Marseille to New York – and cutting the Italians out of the market entirely. Meanwhile, Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch) attempts to return to the mosque after his suspension, but finds he isn’t exactly welcomed with open arms…

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

I May Destroy You, season one, BBC iPlayer

Michaela Coel stars in the award-winning I May Destroy You. (Image credit: Various Artists Ltd)

This drama about sexual consent, created and written by its star Michaela Coel, was a big winner at this month's BAFTAs, picking up awards for Mini-series and Leading Actress for Coel – and deservedly so. It is a raw, thought-provoking drama, but also funny and thrilling.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Barefoot Contessa, 4.10pm, GREAT! Movies Classic

Not Ina Garten's popular Food Network cookery show but the 1954 Hollywood drama about a Hollywood director (Humphrey Bogart) and a press agent (an Oscar-winning Edmond O'Brien) tempting a famous Spanish dancer (Ava Gardner) into becoming a movie star. Ava loved Spain so much that she moved to Madrid in the 1950s, a period fictionalised in the Spanish miniseries Arde Madrid, with Ava played by American actor Debi Mazar.

★★★ JP

Live sport

UEFA Euro 2020 Slovakia v Spain, 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV

4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal v France, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC1 UEFA Euro 2020 Germany v Hungary, 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC2

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), BBC2 UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden v Poland, 4.15pm (k-o 5pm), ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale , 8pm, ITV

, 8pm, ITV Coronation Street , 9pm, ITV

, 9pm, ITV Hollyoaks, 6.30pm, C4

