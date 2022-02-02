TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 2

On TV tonight, Pam & Tommy is released on Star on Disney+, the eight-part miniseries about the chaotic lives of Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The Bay continues on ITV as does Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Pam & Tommy, Star on Disney+

Lily James as Pam. (Image credit: Disney+)

The Pam and Tommy in question here are Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and her ex, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, in a dramatised account of the scandal surrounding the theft and distribution of the couple’s home-made sex tape. Sporting a magnificent mullet, a clean-shaven Seth Rogen plays disgruntled electrician Rand, who gets more than he bargained for when he breaks into their mansion and steals the safe, to compensate him for money he’s owed. Lily James plays Pam and Sebastian Stan is a hoot as the tattooed Tommy.

★★★★ IM

The Bay, season 3, 9pm, ITV

Mariam and Molly mourn Saif. (Image credit: ITV)

It’s Saif’s funeral, but following the shocking conclusion of last week’s episode, will Mariam’s family have to cope with yet more tragedy? DI Manning’s team look into who was placing bets on the boxer’s upcoming fight, and discover that the largest wager came from an unexpected source. Erin makes a shocking discovery at the home of Saif’s girlfriend Molly (Isabel Caswell), and there are fresh developments relating to his uncle Kareem. The storyline is unfolding nicely, with Marsha Thomason proving an excellent addition as the new FLO.

★★★★ IM



Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, 8pm, ITV

Paul with laid-back mastiff Lottie. (Image credit: ITV)

‘It’s one of those dogs that you’d cross the road to avoid,’ says Paul about Lottie, a type of mastiff that’s sadly had her ears and tail illegally and brutally docked. She looks like she could take your arm off, but Paul soon discovers that laid-back Lottie has a lotta love to give. Paul also helps stressed Staffie Stella recover from an op and meets two nervous chihuahuas. They may look cute, but Paul knows from experience not to get too close too quickly to these feisty pocket-rockets.

★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Hotel Portofino, season 1, BritBox

Natascha McElhone stars. (Image credit: ITV)

There are glorious Italian seascapes, plenty of 1920s glamour, as well as an English family embarking on a brave overseas adventure in BritBox’s new series, which bears some similarities to the sunny escapism of ITV’s The Durrells. The six-episode story centres around Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone), who has moved from dreary post-war Britain to set up a hotel in the stunning town of Portofino with her dashing but dangerous aristocratic husband, Cecil, and their grown-up children, Alice and Lucian. But as well as family secrets, troublesome hotel guests, run-ins with the mafia and the rise of Mussolini’s fascists, at the heart of the story is a classic whodunit mystery. Anna Chancellor, Vigil’s Adam James and Oliver Dench (Dame Judi’s nephew) are also among the top-name cast.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Railway Man, 10.35pm, BBC1

Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman star. (Image credit: BBC)

Colin Firth is the epitome of British reserve as Eric Lomax, who was a former World War Two PoW under the Japanese in Thailand decades before. What happened to him during that time is slowly revealed, extracted by his wife Nicole Kidman, as we begin to see the horrific treatment inflicted upon him by his captors during that time. Jeremy Irvine plays the young Lomax and matches up with Firth perfectly, while Kidman supplies the warmth and humanity. Based on a true story, this can be a difficult film to watch at times, but is ultimately a hugely rewarding experience.

Live Sport

SPFL, Celtic v Rangers, 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

