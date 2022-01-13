'The Bay' fans fall in love with new star Marsha Thomason

The Bay Season 3 kicked off last night (Wednesday, Jan. 12), and fans are thrilled to have one of the best ITV dramas back on screen, especially with Marsha Thomason's great performance as the new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend.

When we spoke to Marsha Thomason about her new part, she said it was "the best role I've ever played", and her enthusiasm clearly translated to her performance, as viewers who tuned in for the season premiere were full of praise.

*spoilers ahead for The Bay season 3*

DS Townsend didn't get a moment to think before she was thrown in at the deep end. On the way to drop off her kids at school before work, she ended up driving into the back of another car.

After handling that awkward situation, she was drawn into her first investigation as FLO before she was even properly introduced to the rest of the team at her new department. Right after swapping insurance details, Townsend was comforting restaurant owner Marium as police recovered her son's body from the bay.

Although she might have rubbed up some of her team the wrong way, Jenn is already working well with DS Karen Hobson (Erin Shanagher) to both support Saif's grieving family and to track down any leads in the search for his killer.

Although Morven Christie's character, DS Lisa Armstrong, was a big part of the show's appeal during the first two seasons, it seems plenty of fans are more than happy to have DS Jenn Townsend as a replacement FLO.

Lots of viewers took to social media to share their thoughts about the new show; one fan wrote: "loving @Marsha_Thomason already. I think she's working brilliantly with @ErinShanagher who also delivers fantastic chemistry on screen".

Loving @Marsha_Thomason already. I think she's working brilliantly with @ErinShanagher who also delivers fantastic chemistry on screen.#TheBay

Another wrote: "loved you on the bay tonight, thought you slipped into the part of the new detective with ease", and there were plenty more people who told the cast how much they enjoyed the first episode, too.

@Marsha_Thomason loved you on the bay tonight, thought you slipped into the part of the new detective with ease👏🏻 and so pretty too! I enjoyed #TheBay, and I'm sure the series will be a great watch as it was previously 👍🏻

so glad to see The Bay back on TV last night and Heysham where I grew up featuring prominately. Brilliant start for @Marsha_Thomason , and @_DanielRyan brill as ever, including the car stopping / quick exit from car at the lifeboat station, was that done on the 1st take?

Great to see Marsha Thomason in #TheBay on #ITV Class actor 🙅🏻‍♀️

Really enjoyed #TheBay and loving Marsha Thomason as the new FLO - To binge or not to binge 🤔

Even though viewers were thrilled with Marsha's acting, DS Lisa Armstrong clearly left big shoes to fill in Morecambe's Major Investigations Unit. Plus, she's got her own issues hanging over from her time in Manchester and her new blended family doesn't seem to have settled as easily as she might have hoped. Will she manage to prove herself to her colleagues and manage her own family drama? We'll have to keep watching to find out...

The Bay season 3 continues next Wednesday on ITV at 9 pm. The full season is available to stream right now on ITV Hub and BritBox in the UK