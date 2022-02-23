TV Tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 23

On TV tonight, Fred Sirieix helps youngsters find love in Teen First Dates on E4, the second series of comedy Frayed kicks off on Sky Max/NOW, new documentary We Are Black and British begins on BBC2 and a moving film, Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times on BBC4 looks back at the life and friendship of two remarkable men. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Teen First Dates, 9pm, E4

Amy and Adam discover common ground. (Image credit: E4)

‘I think I’m weird, but now you’re here I feel normal,’ confides Adam after meeting his date, self-confessed scatterbrain Amy. There’s a refreshing amount of honesty in the teen version of the hit show, with the usual first-date filters sidelined. As Amy and Adam discover common ground (a dislike of vegetables), Yvette is impressed by Simba’s ambition. ‘I see myself as a worldwide superstar,’ he announces casually. Meanwhile, budding entomologist Ilyas learns a valuable lesson – don’t mention the pet tarantula until at least the second date…

★★★★ JL

Frayed, 10pm, Sky Max/NOW

It’s not going well for Sammy… (Image credit: Sky)

In the first series of Sarah Kendall’s delightfully dark 1980s-set comedy, housewife Sammy Cooper gave up her luxurious London lifestyle and returned to her Australian home town of Newcastle after her husband’s death left her with enormous debts. Now Sammy and her kids have made it back to London, but not in the way she hoped – they’re broke and on the run after her teenage son shot and killed a violent neighbour in Australia during an altercation. Sammy hopes she’s covered her tracks, but a dogged Aussie detective with a love of cop-show clichés is convinced his missing-person case doesn’t quite add up…

★★★★ SP

We Are Black and British, 9pm, BBC2

Mista Strange deals with a taboo. (Image credit: BBC)

A much-needed two-part discussion asks six Black Britons from different backgrounds about their life experiences. In part one, we meet mum-of-two Michelle, who addresses the issue of stop and search; drill rapper Mista Strange, who talks about coming out within his community; and political commentator Dominique, who addresses her own school exclusion. Three more stories are shared tomorrow (9pm).

★★★ NT

Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times, 10pm, BBC4

‘If anyone could help us live with more joy… it was these two men,’ says author Doug Abrams at the beginning of this inspiring film. It features a conversation filmed in 2015 between Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died in December, and His Holiness the Dalai Lama as they share their knowledge of how to live a more hopeful life. It also looks back at their remarkable lives and the struggles they faced, and celebrates their extraordinary friendship and their shared sense of mischief and fun.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, season 4, Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

As the delightful period comedy drama returns, housewife-turned-stand-up Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) has just seen her budding comedy career dealt a huge blow having been thrown off an upcoming tour with singer Shy Baldwin. A full-on meltdown ensues on the way back from the airport, complete with a Basil Fawlty-style assault on the cab, using a branch! However the setback proves the impetus for a rethink of her act and future. Meanwhile, there’s family-related chaos as her parents decide to change the date of their grandson’s birthday, and ex-husband Joel faces setbacks at his new nightclub venture. A welcome return for this multi-award winning series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The French Connection, 9.05pm, Talking Pictures TV

Roy Scheider and Gene Hackman star. (Image credit: Talking Pictures TV)

Winner of five awards at the 1972 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for William Friedkin, 50 years later, this remains one of the best crime thrillers ever made. Gene Hackman (who won the Best Actor Oscar) and Roy Scheider are a couple of tough New York cops doggedly tracking a huge shipment of drugs from France. Hackman’s car chase with an elevated train is one of the most famous – and tense – in movie history.

Live Sport

EFL, Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers, 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

Soaps on TV tonight

Don't miss Teen First Dates on TV tonight – a sweet and surprisingly moving version of the hit-show.

